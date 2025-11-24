LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
40 Year Old Cristiano Ronaldo ArcelorMittal angiography CJI Pakistan Army 3I ATLAS spinning delhi air pollution 53rd CJI donald trump 40 Year Old Cristiano Ronaldo ArcelorMittal angiography CJI Pakistan Army 3I ATLAS spinning delhi air pollution 53rd CJI donald trump 40 Year Old Cristiano Ronaldo ArcelorMittal angiography CJI Pakistan Army 3I ATLAS spinning delhi air pollution 53rd CJI donald trump 40 Year Old Cristiano Ronaldo ArcelorMittal angiography CJI Pakistan Army 3I ATLAS spinning delhi air pollution 53rd CJI donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
40 Year Old Cristiano Ronaldo ArcelorMittal angiography CJI Pakistan Army 3I ATLAS spinning delhi air pollution 53rd CJI donald trump 40 Year Old Cristiano Ronaldo ArcelorMittal angiography CJI Pakistan Army 3I ATLAS spinning delhi air pollution 53rd CJI donald trump 40 Year Old Cristiano Ronaldo ArcelorMittal angiography CJI Pakistan Army 3I ATLAS spinning delhi air pollution 53rd CJI donald trump 40 Year Old Cristiano Ronaldo ArcelorMittal angiography CJI Pakistan Army 3I ATLAS spinning delhi air pollution 53rd CJI donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > Business > HAL Share Price Crashes over 8% After Tejas Crash Tragedy At Dubai Air Show: Government Responds, Russian Team Pays Emotional Tribute; Key Takeaways

HAL Share Price Crashes over 8% After Tejas Crash Tragedy At Dubai Air Show: Government Responds, Russian Team Pays Emotional Tribute; Key Takeaways

HAL share price plunged after a Tejas jet crashed at the Dubai Air Show, claiming Wing Commander Namansh Syal’s life. Markets fell sharply, but long-term fundamentals and order visibility remain strong.

HAL Share Price Crashes over 8% After Tejas Crash Tragedy At Dubai Air Show: Government Responds, Russian Team Pays Emotional Tribute; Key Takeaways

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: November 24, 2025 11:19:18 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

HAL Share Price Crashes over 8% After Tejas Crash Tragedy At Dubai Air Show: Government Responds, Russian Team Pays Emotional Tribute; Key Takeaways

HAL Share Price: Shares of Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) took a sharp dive on Monday, slipping over 8% after a Tejas fighter jet crashed during a performance at the Dubai Air Show 2025. The stock opened weak, falling to ₹4,205.25 on the BSE and dipping 4.13% to ₹4,405 on the NSE.

While markets reacted quickly, the real loss was far beyond numbers, the tragic passing of Wing Commander Namansh Syal, who was piloting the aircraft. Investors may be worried, but the nation is grieving. For now, HAL faces turbulence in both sentiment and skies, with emotions running higher than valuations.

Why is HAL Share Price Falling Today? Tejas Crash, And What Happened

The Tejas fighter jet crash at the Dubai Air Show 2025 has left the nation shocked and mourning. During what was meant to be a spectacular low-altitude aerobatic display, the indigenous HAL-built Tejas suddenly lost control and went down, leading to the tragic death of Wing Commander Namansh Syal. A seasoned and highly respected pilot, Syal was performing a precision manoeuvre when the mishap occurred.

The Indian Air Force has already ordered a Court of Inquiry to determine what exactly went wrong , mechanical failure, environmental factors, or something entirely unexpected. Until the findings come in, questions and emotions continue to swirl.

In a recent gesture of rare aviation solidarity, Russian aircraft teams honoured the fallen pilot by performing the iconic “Fallen Pilot Formation” , a breathtaking aerial tribute reserved only for the bravest in uniform. It was a sombre yet powerful moment, reminding the world that beyond technology and airshows, it is human courage that truly takes flight.

HAL Share Price: Long-Term Outlook & Share Performance

Category Key Points
Long-Term Outlook • HAL’s fundamentals remain strong
• Solid execution capability
• Clear multi-year order visibility
• Crucial role in India’s defence modernisation
• Order backlog stands at 7.1x FY25 revenue
Brokerage View (Buy/Sell?) • Choice Broking expects near-term volatility
• Maintains ‘Buy’ rating
• Target price: ₹5,570 (valued at 35x FY27–28 avg EPS)
HAL Share Price Performance 1 month: –7%
6 months: –10%
1 year: +8%
2 years: +100%
5 years: +1,026% (multibagger)
Current Market Status (as of 9:30 AM) • HAL shares down 2.81%
• Trading at ₹4,465.70 on BSE

Government Clarifications And HAL’s Order Book Strength

  • The government clarified that earlier rumours of an oil leakage were incorrect and unrelated to the Tejas crash.
  • Despite this, the incident has placed HAL under tighter scrutiny at a time when expectations from the aerospace giant are at an all-time high.
  • HAL currently holds one of the strongest order books in its history, reinforcing long-term confidence in the company.
  • Key orders include the massive procurement of 97 new Tejas fighter jets, boosting production visibility for years ahead.
  • Additionally, HAL continues to see heavy demand for its helicopters and engines across defence forces.
  • However, because HAL’s stock has been priced for “flawless execution,” any negative development , even unrelated , triggers sharp market reactions and short-term volatility.

(With Inputs From Releases)

Also Read: Who Is Lakshmi Mittal? The Indian-Origin Steel Tycoon Leaving The UK For Dubai

First published on: Nov 24, 2025 11:19 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: business newsDubai Air Show 2025tejas crash

RELATED News

Who Are The Super-Rich? How The ‘King of Steel’ Lakshmi Mittal Built His Fortune – His Net Worth Revealed

Who Is Lakshmi Mittal? The Indian-Origin Steel Tycoon Leaving The UK For Dubai

Gold Cracks 1% on Weak Fed Cues- Will It Slip More? Should You Buy Before It Bounces Back?

Stock Market Today: Markets Open Firm As Global Cues Lift Sentiment; Sensex, Nifty Edge Higher

Stocks To Watch Today: TCS, RVNL, Hindustan Unilever, Lupin, Tata Power, NTPC Green, IDBI Bank And Many Other In Focus Today

LATEST NEWS

When Lakshmi Mittal Hosted Rs 240-Crore Wedding For His Daughter Featuring Celebs From Aishwarya Rai To SRK, Throwback

HAL Share Price Crashes over 8% After Tejas Crash Tragedy At Dubai Air Show: Government Responds, Russian Team Pays Emotional Tribute; Key Takeaways

WATCH: 40 Year Old Cristiano Ronaldo Scores Spectacular Bicycle Kick To Stun Fans In Saudi League

After Smriti Mandhana’s Father, Fiancé Palash Muchhal Also Taken to Hospital

{LIVE} Bodoland Lottery Result Today (24.11.2025): Assam State Lottery Monday Lucky Draw At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

[LIVE] | Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 1 PM Today (24-11-2025): Monday Lucky Winner 1st Prize Rs. 1 Crore Winner Ticket {SOON} – Check Complete Winner List and Prize Details

Justice Surya Kant Takes Oath As The 53rd Chief Justice Of India

[OUT] | Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today 24-11-2025 Live Updates: Check First and Second Round Complete Winners List

Peshawar Blast: Gunmen, Suicide Bombers Attack Pakistan’s Frontier Constabulary Headquarters, 3 Killed, Area Sealed Off

Interstellar Comet 3I/ATLAS Spotted Spinning? New Footage Sparks Shocking Claims

HAL Share Price Crashes over 8% After Tejas Crash Tragedy At Dubai Air Show: Government Responds, Russian Team Pays Emotional Tribute; Key Takeaways

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

HAL Share Price Crashes over 8% After Tejas Crash Tragedy At Dubai Air Show: Government Responds, Russian Team Pays Emotional Tribute; Key Takeaways

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

HAL Share Price Crashes over 8% After Tejas Crash Tragedy At Dubai Air Show: Government Responds, Russian Team Pays Emotional Tribute; Key Takeaways
HAL Share Price Crashes over 8% After Tejas Crash Tragedy At Dubai Air Show: Government Responds, Russian Team Pays Emotional Tribute; Key Takeaways
HAL Share Price Crashes over 8% After Tejas Crash Tragedy At Dubai Air Show: Government Responds, Russian Team Pays Emotional Tribute; Key Takeaways
HAL Share Price Crashes over 8% After Tejas Crash Tragedy At Dubai Air Show: Government Responds, Russian Team Pays Emotional Tribute; Key Takeaways

QUICK LINKS