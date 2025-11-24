HAL Share Price Crashes over 8% After Tejas Crash Tragedy At Dubai Air Show: Government Responds, Russian Team Pays Emotional Tribute; Key Takeaways

HAL Share Price: Shares of Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) took a sharp dive on Monday, slipping over 8% after a Tejas fighter jet crashed during a performance at the Dubai Air Show 2025. The stock opened weak, falling to ₹4,205.25 on the BSE and dipping 4.13% to ₹4,405 on the NSE.

While markets reacted quickly, the real loss was far beyond numbers, the tragic passing of Wing Commander Namansh Syal, who was piloting the aircraft. Investors may be worried, but the nation is grieving. For now, HAL faces turbulence in both sentiment and skies, with emotions running higher than valuations.

Why is HAL Share Price Falling Today? Tejas Crash, And What Happened

The Tejas fighter jet crash at the Dubai Air Show 2025 has left the nation shocked and mourning. During what was meant to be a spectacular low-altitude aerobatic display, the indigenous HAL-built Tejas suddenly lost control and went down, leading to the tragic death of Wing Commander Namansh Syal. A seasoned and highly respected pilot, Syal was performing a precision manoeuvre when the mishap occurred.

The Indian Air Force has already ordered a Court of Inquiry to determine what exactly went wrong , mechanical failure, environmental factors, or something entirely unexpected. Until the findings come in, questions and emotions continue to swirl.

In a recent gesture of rare aviation solidarity, Russian aircraft teams honoured the fallen pilot by performing the iconic “Fallen Pilot Formation” , a breathtaking aerial tribute reserved only for the bravest in uniform. It was a sombre yet powerful moment, reminding the world that beyond technology and airshows, it is human courage that truly takes flight.

HAL Share Price: Long-Term Outlook & Share Performance

Category Key Points Long-Term Outlook • HAL’s fundamentals remain strong

• Solid execution capability

• Clear multi-year order visibility

• Crucial role in India’s defence modernisation

• Order backlog stands at 7.1x FY25 revenue Brokerage View (Buy/Sell?) • Choice Broking expects near-term volatility

• Maintains ‘Buy’ rating

• Target price: ₹5,570 (valued at 35x FY27–28 avg EPS) HAL Share Price Performance • 1 month: –7%

• 6 months: –10%

• 1 year: +8%

• 2 years: +100%

• 5 years: +1,026% (multibagger) Current Market Status (as of 9:30 AM) • HAL shares down 2.81%

• Trading at ₹4,465.70 on BSE

Government Clarifications And HAL’s Order Book Strength

The government clarified that earlier rumours of an oil leakage were incorrect and unrelated to the Tejas crash.

Despite this, the incident has placed HAL under tighter scrutiny at a time when expectations from the aerospace giant are at an all-time high.

HAL currently holds one of the strongest order books in its history, reinforcing long-term confidence in the company.

Key orders include the massive procurement of 97 new Tejas fighter jets , boosting production visibility for years ahead.

, boosting production visibility for years ahead. Additionally, HAL continues to see heavy demand for its helicopters and engines across defence forces.

However, because HAL’s stock has been priced for “flawless execution,” any negative development , even unrelated , triggers sharp market reactions and short-term volatility.

