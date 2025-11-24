Who Is Lakshmi Mittal? The Indian-Origin Steel Tycoon Leaving The UK For Dubai

Lakshmi Mittal has not only influenced the global steel industry but also managed to gather a trophy cabinet that any business leader would envy. In case you ever had doubts about how the world recognises a true industrial giant, Mittal is the best model to consider.

The Indian government awarded him the second-highest civilian honour, the Padma Vibhushan, in 2008 as a way to acknowledge his huge global impact. Forbes, the Financial Times, and other outlets gave him the titles of “European Businessman of the Year” and “Person of the Year” respectively.

These titles are not merely accolades, they are signposts that remind us how Mittal’s vision, determination, and global ambition transformed him into a modern-day industrial icon.

Why Is Lakshmi Mittal Leaving UK?

Lakshmi Mittal is making headlines today (November 24, 2025) for a reason that has sent ripples across the UK’s business and political circles.

After nearly 30 years in the United Kingdom, the steel tycoon is reportedly preparing to leave the country, worried about the Labour government’s upcoming changes to wealth taxation, especially the inheritance tax, which could claim up to 40% of global assets.

With the abolition of the non-dom status and uncertainty surrounding future tax rules, Mittal’s exit highlights growing unease among high-net-worth individuals. His departure signals a deeper concern: Britain may be on the verge of a billionaire exodus.

Reasons Behind Lakshmi Mittal’s Big Move

Tax Concerns Taking Center Stage: Mittal’s biggest worry is the possible overhaul of UK tax laws, especially inheritance tax that can reach 40%. Advisers say wealthy foreign residents “cannot understand” why their global assets should fall under UK tax.

The End of the ‘Non-Dom’ Comfort Zone: With the Labour government abolishing the non-domiciled (non-dom) status, the once-favourable tax shield for global earnings has vanished, creating a wave of uncertainty among the ultra-rich.

A Strategic Relocation Blueprint: Mittal is reportedly already a tax resident of Switzerland and plans to spend most of his time in Dubai, both countries with zero inheritance tax . He already owns a mansion in Dubai and continues to expand his property footprint.

A Growing Billionaire Migration Trend: Ranked as the UK’s eighth richest person, Mittal is now the most prominent name in a growing list of wealthy individuals, such as tech founder Herman Narula, quietly exiting the UK due to the shifting tax landscape.

A Budget That Has Everyone Waiting, and Worried: All this unfolds just before Chancellor Rachel Reeves’ Budget on November 26, 2025, widely expected to introduce more tax pressure on high-net-worth individuals.

(With Inputs)

Also Read: Stocks To Watch Today: TCS, RVNL, Hindustan Unilever, Lupin, Tata Power, NTPC Green, IDBI Bank And Many Other In Focus Today