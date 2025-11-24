Stocks To Watch Today: TCS, RVNL, Hindustan Unilever, Lupin, Tata Power, NTPC Green, IDBI Bank And Many Other In Focus Today

Stocks to Watch Today: Good morning, market watchers! A Bright Start, But Don’t Blink Yet!

Indian equities are gearing up for a cheerful Monday, taking cues from a globally upbeat mood. At 7:13 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were already stretching their legs, up 82 points at 26,160.

But wait, there’s more…

Wall Street Woke Up Happy. Overnight, US markets rallied after the New York Fed chief dropped a not-so-subtle hint that a December rate cut might be on the table.

Dow Jones: +1.08%

+1.08% S&P 500: +0.98%

+0.98% Nasdaq: +0.88%

John Williams of the New York Fed added a twist: the softening labour market is now a bigger headache than inflation — a cautious reminder that all that glitters may not be gold.

Asia Joins the Party (Mostly)

Asian markets opened strong, shadowing Wall Street’s upbeat tone:

CSI 300: +0.15%

+0.15% Hang Seng: +1.14%

+1.14% KOSPI: +1.21%

Japan is closed today for a public holiday.

Quick Check at 8:30 AM

Just when it looked like a sprinting start, GIFT Nifty hit pause, trading flat at 26,185 (0 points). Markets, as always, love to keep us guessing.

Stocks To Watch Today

Earnings Today

Siemens Energy India: Quarterly results

Supreme Infrastructure India: Quarterly results

IT & Technology

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) US Court of Appeals upheld damages of $194 million in the DXC/CSC case; injunction vacated and sent back for reassessment. Company evaluating legal options including review and appeal.

RNIT AI Solutions Entered a $3 million strategic partnership with Ajnihat Alnajah Group LLC (Saudi Arabia).



Industrials & Engineering

Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) Emerged L1 bidder for a ₹180.8 crore OHE modification project from North Eastern Railway.

HG Infra Engineering & Kalpataru Projects JV declared L1 for a ₹1,415 crore Maharashtra Metro Rail project.

RITES Will export in-service diesel locomotives to South Africa for the first time by fiscal-end.

Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores Received updated MPAP allocation: Iron ore – 0.03708 MTPA (pro-rated); Manganese ore upgraded to 0.03908 MTPA.

Sical Logistics Gati Shakti Cargo Terminal commissioned; expected to boost long-term logistics revenues.



FMCG & Consumer

Hindustan Unilever (Kwality Wall’s) KWIL forms its board ahead of demerger from HUL.

Marico Digital brands cross ₹1,000 crore ARR; food and premium personal care to contribute 25% of India revenue.



Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare

Natco Pharma USFDA inspection at Manali API plant ends with seven Form-483 observations.

Lupin Goa facility receives seven Form-483 observations after USFDA inspection.

Shilpa Medicare Unit IV (Jadcherla) inspected for 10 days; receives eight observations (none repeat).

Aurobindo Pharma Expects China facility to break even by fiscal year-end.



Energy & Power

Tata Power Signed agreements with Druk Green Power Corporation for the 1,125 MW Dorjilung Hydro Project in Bhutan; ₹1,572 crore equity commitment.

NTPC Green / Ayana Renewable Power Won a 140 MW Round-the-Clock renewable energy project under REMC tender.

Oil India Completed capping operation at Well KSG#76 in the Kharsang Oil Field.



Banking & Financials

IDBI Bank NDTV report: Oaktree, Fairfax and Kotak Mahindra Bank interested in stake purchase; Kotak hasn’t confirmed.

Housing & Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO) Signed MoU with IDFC Foundation for capacity-building and support for national urban programmes.



Chemicals & Materials

Tata Chemicals Approved ₹135 crore investment for soda ash capacity expansion at Mithapur. Approved ₹775 crore investment for precipitated silica expansion at Cuddalore.



Hospitality

Lemon Tree Hotels Signed new property: Keys Select by Lemon Tree in Bhopal.



Aviation

SpiceJet All online services restored after technical glitch disrupted operations on Sunday.



Corporate Actions

Mangal Electrical Industries Three-month lock-in ends today; 1.1 million shares (4%) worth ₹46.75 crore unlocked.



Bulk Deals

AWL Agri Business (Adani Wilmar) Promoter sold 7% stake for ₹2,502.2 crore.

Karnataka Bank Aditya Kumar Halwasiya bought 38 lakh shares (1%) for ₹70.63 crore.



Block Deals

Max Financial Services Promoter sold 0.46% stake (16 lakh shares) for ₹268.96 crore to seven institutional investors.

Reliance Industries BofA Securities bought 3.52 lakh shares for ₹54.01 crore.

Sagility BNP Paribas bought 35 lakh shares for ₹16.88 crore.



Ex-Date, Income Distribution

Altius Telecom Infrastructure Trust

Stocks in F&O Ban

SAIL

Sammaan Capital

(With Inputs)

