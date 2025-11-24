LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
air-pollution Chennai news doge 53rd CJI CJI BR Gavai donald trump hezbollah Fact check news air-pollution Chennai news doge 53rd CJI CJI BR Gavai donald trump hezbollah Fact check news air-pollution Chennai news doge 53rd CJI CJI BR Gavai donald trump hezbollah Fact check news air-pollution Chennai news doge 53rd CJI CJI BR Gavai donald trump hezbollah Fact check news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
air-pollution Chennai news doge 53rd CJI CJI BR Gavai donald trump hezbollah Fact check news air-pollution Chennai news doge 53rd CJI CJI BR Gavai donald trump hezbollah Fact check news air-pollution Chennai news doge 53rd CJI CJI BR Gavai donald trump hezbollah Fact check news air-pollution Chennai news doge 53rd CJI CJI BR Gavai donald trump hezbollah Fact check news
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Stocks To Watch Today: TCS, RVNL, Hindustan Unilever, Lupin, Tata Power, NTPC Green, IDBI Bank And Many Other In Focus Today

Stocks To Watch Today: TCS, RVNL, Hindustan Unilever, Lupin, Tata Power, NTPC Green, IDBI Bank And Many Other In Focus Today

Stocks to Watch Today: Key stocks in focus today include TCS, Tata Power, RVNL, Natco Pharma, Marico, HUL, and HG Infra as legal rulings, USFDA actions, investments, deals, and project wins drive market sentiment.

Stocks To Watch Today
Stocks To Watch Today

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: November 24, 2025 08:45:25 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Stocks To Watch Today: TCS, RVNL, Hindustan Unilever, Lupin, Tata Power, NTPC Green, IDBI Bank And Many Other In Focus Today

Stocks to Watch Today: Good morning, market watchers! A Bright Start, But Don’t Blink Yet!

Indian equities are gearing up for a cheerful Monday, taking cues from a globally upbeat mood. At 7:13 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were already stretching their legs, up 82 points at 26,160.

But wait, there’s more…

Wall Street Woke Up Happy. Overnight, US markets rallied after the New York Fed chief dropped a not-so-subtle hint that a December rate cut might be on the table.

  • Dow Jones: +1.08%
  • S&P 500: +0.98%
  • Nasdaq: +0.88%

John Williams of the New York Fed added a twist: the softening labour market is now a bigger headache than inflation — a cautious reminder that all that glitters may not be gold.

Asia Joins the Party (Mostly)
Asian markets opened strong, shadowing Wall Street’s upbeat tone:

  • CSI 300: +0.15%
  • Hang Seng: +1.14%
  • KOSPI: +1.21%
    Japan is closed today for a public holiday.

Quick Check at 8:30 AM
Just when it looked like a sprinting start, GIFT Nifty hit pause, trading flat at 26,185 (0 points). Markets, as always, love to keep us guessing.

Stocks To Watch Today

Earnings Today

  • Siemens Energy India: Quarterly results

  • Supreme Infrastructure India: Quarterly results

IT & Technology

  • Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)

    • US Court of Appeals upheld damages of $194 million in the DXC/CSC case; injunction vacated and sent back for reassessment.

    • Company evaluating legal options including review and appeal.

  • RNIT AI Solutions

    • Entered a $3 million strategic partnership with Ajnihat Alnajah Group LLC (Saudi Arabia).

Industrials & Engineering

  • Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL)

    • Emerged L1 bidder for a ₹180.8 crore OHE modification project from North Eastern Railway.

  • HG Infra Engineering & Kalpataru Projects

    • JV declared L1 for a ₹1,415 crore Maharashtra Metro Rail project.

  • RITES

    • Will export in-service diesel locomotives to South Africa for the first time by fiscal-end.

  • Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores

    • Received updated MPAP allocation: Iron ore – 0.03708 MTPA (pro-rated); Manganese ore upgraded to 0.03908 MTPA.

  • Sical Logistics

    • Gati Shakti Cargo Terminal commissioned; expected to boost long-term logistics revenues.

FMCG & Consumer

  • Hindustan Unilever (Kwality Wall’s)

    • KWIL forms its board ahead of demerger from HUL.

  • Marico

    • Digital brands cross ₹1,000 crore ARR; food and premium personal care to contribute 25% of India revenue.

Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare

  • Natco Pharma

    • USFDA inspection at Manali API plant ends with seven Form-483 observations.

  • Lupin

    • Goa facility receives seven Form-483 observations after USFDA inspection.

  • Shilpa Medicare

    • Unit IV (Jadcherla) inspected for 10 days; receives eight observations (none repeat).

  • Aurobindo Pharma

    • Expects China facility to break even by fiscal year-end.

Energy & Power

  • Tata Power

    • Signed agreements with Druk Green Power Corporation for the 1,125 MW Dorjilung Hydro Project in Bhutan; ₹1,572 crore equity commitment.

  • NTPC Green / Ayana Renewable Power

    • Won a 140 MW Round-the-Clock renewable energy project under REMC tender.

  • Oil India

    • Completed capping operation at Well KSG#76 in the Kharsang Oil Field.

Banking & Financials

  • IDBI Bank

    • NDTV report: Oaktree, Fairfax and Kotak Mahindra Bank interested in stake purchase; Kotak hasn’t confirmed.

  • Housing & Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO)

    • Signed MoU with IDFC Foundation for capacity-building and support for national urban programmes.

Chemicals & Materials

  • Tata Chemicals

    • Approved ₹135 crore investment for soda ash capacity expansion at Mithapur.

    • Approved ₹775 crore investment for precipitated silica expansion at Cuddalore.

Hospitality

  • Lemon Tree Hotels

    • Signed new property: Keys Select by Lemon Tree in Bhopal.

Aviation

  • SpiceJet

    • All online services restored after technical glitch disrupted operations on Sunday.

Corporate Actions

  • Mangal Electrical Industries

    • Three-month lock-in ends today; 1.1 million shares (4%) worth ₹46.75 crore unlocked.

Bulk Deals

  • AWL Agri Business (Adani Wilmar)

    • Promoter sold 7% stake for ₹2,502.2 crore.

  • Karnataka Bank

    • Aditya Kumar Halwasiya bought 38 lakh shares (1%) for ₹70.63 crore.

Block Deals

  • Max Financial Services

    • Promoter sold 0.46% stake (16 lakh shares) for ₹268.96 crore to seven institutional investors.

  • Reliance Industries

    • BofA Securities bought 3.52 lakh shares for ₹54.01 crore.

  • Sagility

    • BNP Paribas bought 35 lakh shares for ₹16.88 crore.

Ex-Date, Income Distribution

  • Altius Telecom Infrastructure Trust

Stocks in F&O Ban

  • SAIL

  • Sammaan Capital

(With Inputs)

Also Read: ‘Doesn’t Exist Anymore’: Donald Trump’s DOGE Once Led By Elon Musk Is Quietly Shut After Turbulent Run – What We Know

First published on: Nov 24, 2025 8:40 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: business newsstock market todaystocks in focusStocks to watch todaytata in focus

RELATED News

Gold and Silver Price Today On November 23: Check 18, 22, 24 Carat Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Byju Raveendran To Appeal US Court’s $1 Billion Default Judgment, Calls Order ‘Misleading And Rushed’

Who Is Netra Mantena’s Father Raju Mantena? American Pharma Tycoon Behind Lavish Udaipur Wedding, His Net Worth Is Rs…

Why Has A US Court Ordered BYJU’s Founder Raveendran To Pay Over $1 Billion? Fund Diversion Case Explained

Gig and Platform Workers Finally Get A Safety Net, Here’s What The New Labour Laws Change For Them

LATEST NEWS

Delhi NCR And Mumbai Choke Under ‘Severe’ Air Quality Levels Amid Rising Health Concerns

Were Madvi Hidma’s Posters Displayed At Delhi Pollution Protest? Here’s What The Viral Videos Reveal

Zee Tamil Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Season 5 Grand Finale 2025: Winner, Cash Prize & Star Performances

Tamil Nadu Weather: IMD Issues Heavy Rain Forecast, What Students Need To Know About School Holidays

‘Doesn’t Exist Anymore’: Donald Trump’s DOGE Once Led By Elon Musk Is Quietly Shut After Turbulent Run – What We Know

Who Is Justice Surya Kant? From Abrogation Of Article 370 To The Bihar SIR – A Detailed Profile Of The 53rd Chief Justice Of India Taking Charge Today

Stocks To Watch Today: TCS, RVNL, Hindustan Unilever, Lupin, Tata Power, NTPC Green, IDBI Bank And Many Other In Focus Today

Justice Surya Kant To Take Oath Today: Begins 15-Month Tenure, Landmark Judgments Of 53rd Chief Justice Of India

Zelensky Bows To Pressure, Donald Trump’s Rebuke Sparks Frenzied Response, Thanks US President After His ‘Zero Gratitude’ Remark

Bigg Boss 19: Malti Chahar SLAPS Tanya Mittal After Pressing Stamp On Her Mouth, Amaal Mallik Shouts in Shock

Stocks To Watch Today: TCS, RVNL, Hindustan Unilever, Lupin, Tata Power, NTPC Green, IDBI Bank And Many Other In Focus Today

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Stocks To Watch Today: TCS, RVNL, Hindustan Unilever, Lupin, Tata Power, NTPC Green, IDBI Bank And Many Other In Focus Today

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Stocks To Watch Today: TCS, RVNL, Hindustan Unilever, Lupin, Tata Power, NTPC Green, IDBI Bank And Many Other In Focus Today
Stocks To Watch Today: TCS, RVNL, Hindustan Unilever, Lupin, Tata Power, NTPC Green, IDBI Bank And Many Other In Focus Today
Stocks To Watch Today: TCS, RVNL, Hindustan Unilever, Lupin, Tata Power, NTPC Green, IDBI Bank And Many Other In Focus Today
Stocks To Watch Today: TCS, RVNL, Hindustan Unilever, Lupin, Tata Power, NTPC Green, IDBI Bank And Many Other In Focus Today

QUICK LINKS