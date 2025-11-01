LIVE TV
Tunisia donald trump BCCI news dy-patil-stadium india Kerala extreme poverty free Ecological Threat Report 2025 Samia Suluhu Hassan Delhi NCR news
Svaraa Jewels Launches its Second Premium Lab-Grown Diamond Jewelry Store in Ahmedabad

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: November 1, 2025 11:21:08 IST

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], October 31: Svaraa Jewels, a leading creator of innovative lab-grown diamond jewellery, has launched its fourth store in India and the second in Ahmedabad.

The new showroom is located on Sindhu Bhavan Road, one of the city’s fastest-growing high-street fashion destinations. The showroom will cater to the city’s niche segment with new product categories, an expanded range, and a more premium experience.

Chahat Shah, CEO of Svaraa Jewels, said, “The remarkable response from Ahmedabad inspired us to open a second store in the city. The new showroom allows us to showcase the premium experience of lab-grown diamonds, offering customers an unparalleled collection of over 3,000+ exclusive designs, far surpassing the offerings of other brands. Our focus is on blending sustainability with luxury, ensuring every piece reflects exquisite craftsmanship and modern elegance.”

Along with the two stores in Ahmedabad, Svaraa Jewels operates one showroom each in Mumbai and Indore. Each store is designed to offer a premium, standalone experience, enabling customers to explore a vast collection of rings, earrings, bracelets, bangles, pendants, and necklaces. In addition to ready-to-wear designs, Svaraa Jewels also offers bespoke lab-grown diamond jewellery, allowing clients to customise pieces according to their imagination.

Svaraa Jewels continues to redefine the luxury jewellery segment in India with a focus on sustainability and innovation. The brand’s omnichannel presence ensures that customers can enjoy both online and in-store experiences.

About Svaraa Jewels: 

Svaraa Jewels is a leading creator of innovative lab-grown diamond jewellery, renowned for its exceptional craftsmanship and sustainable luxury. With a focus on pushing the boundaries of diamond artistry, Svaraa Jewels creates modern, unique and trendy lab-grown diamond jewellery masterpieces that resonate with your spirit.

To know more, please visit www.svaraa.com.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Nov 1, 2025 11:21 AM IST
