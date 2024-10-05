Swiggy Launches XL Fleet For Bulk Orders During Festive Season

Swiggy, the food delivery platform preparing for its IPO, has introduced a bulk order service called the Swiggy XL EV fleet. This fleet, composed of electric vehicles, is designed to handle large orders efficiently.

After undergoing a pilot run in recent weeks, the fleet was officially launched in Gurugram on Saturday, coinciding with the State Assembly elections in Haryana. The Swiggy XL EV fleet has already delivered 3,500 meals to electoral officials at over 580 polling booths in the Gurugram and Badshahpur constituencies, with the service provided free of charge to the district administration.

Sidharth Bhakoo, National Business Head of Swiggy Food Marketplace, stated, “

Food delivery services are contributing to the overall growth of the F&B sector in India by creating new consumption opportunities, promoting supply proliferation, and expanding the consumer base. The festive season is an ideal time to launch this service, as people celebrate with loved ones. Swiggy XL will ensure seamless service for parties and gatherings without delays in large orders.”

The Swiggy XL EV fleet is set to expand to more cities in the coming weeks. Features of the service include temperature-controlled compartments and an electric-powered fleet.

Gurugram Deputy Commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav remarked, “Over 1,507 polling stations were established in the four constituencies of Gurugram district. It’s encouraging to see young, homegrown tech startups like Swiggy take on their civic responsibilities and contribute to the electoral process. I hope they continue this positive spirit in the future.”

In terms of IPO plans, on September 26, Swiggy filed revised draft documents with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to raise capital through an initial public offering. The updated draft red herring prospectus-I (UDRHP-I) indicates that the IPO will include a new issuance of equity shares valued at ₹3,750 crore, alongside the sale of 18.52 crore existing shareholders’ equity shares through an offer-for-sale (OFS).