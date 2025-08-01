Tata Motors July Twist: Sales Dip 4%, But EVs Hit All-Time High!

Tata Motors’ July 2025 sales brought a mix of challenges and wins. Total vehicle sales dipped 4 percent from 71,996 units last year to 69,131 units this July — mainly due to an 11 percent drop in passenger vehicle sales, which include electric models. But here’s the exciting part: Tata Motors hit its highest-ever monthly EV sales, soaring 42 percent from 5,027 units last July to 7,124 this year. What does this mean for you? It shows Tata’s strong push toward greener, zero-emission vehicles, even as the overall market faces slow retail demand and inventory changes. So, while the numbers slipped, the EV revolution is clearly accelerating — and that could be a game-changer for buyers and the industry alike!

Passenger Vehicle Sales Fall Amid Market Slowdown

Passenger vehicle sales fell sharply by 11 percent YoY, declining from 44,954 units in July 2024 to 40,175 units in July 2025. The segment faces pressure due to slower retail demand and ongoing inventory adjustments across dealerships. Even though EVs are part of this category, their impressive growth could not offset the decline in traditional passenger vehicles. The overall slowdown highlights the shifting dynamics within the automotive market, where consumer preferences and supply chain factors continue to influence sales patterns.

Commercial Vehicles Provide Sales Cushion

In contrast to passenger vehicles, Tata Motors’ commercial vehicle (CV) sales grew by 7 percent YoY. The company dispatched 28,956 CV units in July 2025 compared to 27,042 units in July 2024. This growth reflects sustained demand in infrastructure and construction sectors, where commercial vehicles play a critical role. The recovery in these segments continues to support Tata Motors’ overall sales despite challenges in the passenger vehicle market.

Domestic Sales Decline By 6 Percent

Overall Domestic Sales Declined:

Dropped by 6% to 65,953 units in July 2025, compared to 70,161 units in July 2024.

Domestic Medium and Heavy Commercial Vehicle (MH&ICV) sales increased from 11,174 units in July 2024 to 12,387 units in July 2025.

Growth in the MH&ICV segment highlights Tata Motors’ resilience in commercial vehicles despite overall sales pressure.

The uptick in MH&ICV sales indicates continued demand from infrastructure and construction sectors.

MH&ICV Domestic and International Business Shows Strong Growth

Total MH&ICV Sales (Domestic + International):

Reached 13,669 units in July 2025, up from 11,886 units in July 2024.

Recorded a 15% increase in total MH&ICV sales over the previous year.

Reflects strong demand for heavy commercial vehicles both in domestic and international markets .

The MH&ICV growth provided a counterbalance to the decline in passenger vehicle sales.

Highlights Tata Motors’ growing global footprint and focus on strengthening its position in the commercial vehicle segment.

