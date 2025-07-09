Tata Steel, Dixon India, Adani Power, Ola Electric, Union Bank of India…Among The Key Stocks Watch Today

Indian equity markets are expected to take cues from global sentiment as trading resumes on Wednesday, amid mixed trends across major international markets. On the previous trading day (July 8), the domestic benchmarks, BSE and NSE, ended in positive note, buoyed by late-session buying in banking and select IT stocks.

The BSE Sensex closed higher by 270.01 points or 0.32%, settling at 83,712.51 and the NSE Nifty also gained 61.20 points or 0.24% to end at 25,522.50, following a largely range-bound session.

Here are key stocks to watch on July 9.

Dixon Technologies

Dixon Technologies (India) has entered in a joint venture with Signify Innovations India to form Lightanium Technologies, aimed at lighting solutions. Dixon has taken a 50% stake in the JV with an investment of Rs 2.5 crore, signaling its continued expansion into allied segments.

Tata Steel

Tata Group owned this steel major has announced the commencement of construction on its low-carbon, electric arc furnace (EAF)-based steel plant in the UK. The investment, worth £1.5 billion, highlightes the company’s commitment to sustainable manufacturing and is likely to draw attention from ESG-focused investors. The company posted a stable crude steel output of 5.26 million tonnes in the first quarter of FY26.

JSW Steel

JSW Steel reported a 14% year-on-year increase in crude steel production, reaching 7.26 million tonnes in Q1 FY26. The uptick in output suggests strong underlying demand and production efficiency, keeping the stock in focus.

Bharat Coking Coal Ltd (BCCL)

Coal India subsidiary BCCL has revived its long-idled PB Project, aimed at boosting domestic coking coal output, essential for the steel sector. The strategic move may positively impact sentiment in mining and metal-related stocks.

Ola Electric

Ola Electric has unveiled MoveOS 5, its new in-house software platform designed for the S1 scooter series and the newly launched Roadster X electric motorcycles. This launch marks a significant step in the company’s vertical integration strategy.

Adani Power

Adani Power Ltd has completed the acquisition of the 600 MW Vidarbha Industries Power plant for Rs. 4,000 crore through the insolvency resolution process. The strategic buy enhances Adani’s thermal capacity footprint and is expected to be earnings accretive.

Union Bank of India

Union Bank of India reported a 5% YoY rise in total business for Q1 FY26, reaching Rs 22.1 lakh crore. The growth reflects resilience in credit and deposit momentum, keeping PSU banks in focus.

