LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
National Weather Service Brooklyn mosque celebrity news amazon Aaustralia Bitchat Hyderabad family National Weather Service Brooklyn mosque celebrity news amazon Aaustralia Bitchat Hyderabad family National Weather Service Brooklyn mosque celebrity news amazon Aaustralia Bitchat Hyderabad family National Weather Service Brooklyn mosque celebrity news amazon Aaustralia Bitchat Hyderabad family
Live TV
TRENDING |
National Weather Service Brooklyn mosque celebrity news amazon Aaustralia Bitchat Hyderabad family National Weather Service Brooklyn mosque celebrity news amazon Aaustralia Bitchat Hyderabad family National Weather Service Brooklyn mosque celebrity news amazon Aaustralia Bitchat Hyderabad family National Weather Service Brooklyn mosque celebrity news amazon Aaustralia Bitchat Hyderabad family
Home > Business > Tata Steel, Dixon India, Adani Power, Ola Electric, Union Bank of India…Among The Key Stocks Watch Today

Tata Steel, Dixon India, Adani Power, Ola Electric, Union Bank of India…Among The Key Stocks Watch Today

With investors closely watching global cues and ongoing trade developments, today's session may see stock-specific action driven by corporate announcements and sectoral tailwinds. Tata Steel, Union Bank of India, Adani Power and JSW Steel are among the key stocks in focus today.

Key Stocks On July 9

Published By: Deepak Agrahari
Last Updated: July 9, 2025 09:24:44 IST

Indian equity markets are expected to take cues from global sentiment as trading resumes on Wednesday, amid mixed trends across major international markets. On the previous trading day (July 8), the domestic benchmarks, BSE and NSE, ended in positive note, buoyed by late-session buying in banking and select IT stocks.

The BSE Sensex closed higher by 270.01 points or 0.32%, settling at 83,712.51 and the NSE Nifty also gained 61.20 points or 0.24% to end at 25,522.50, following a largely range-bound session.

Here are key stocks to watch on July 9. 

Dixon Technologies

Dixon Technologies (India) has entered in a joint venture with Signify Innovations India to form Lightanium Technologies, aimed at lighting solutions. Dixon has taken a 50% stake in the JV with an investment of Rs 2.5 crore, signaling its continued expansion into allied segments.

Tata Steel

Tata Group owned this steel major has announced the commencement of construction on its low-carbon, electric arc furnace (EAF)-based steel plant in the UK. The investment, worth £1.5 billion, highlightes the company’s commitment to sustainable manufacturing and is likely to draw attention from ESG-focused investors. The company posted a stable crude steel output of 5.26 million tonnes in the first quarter of FY26.

JSW Steel

JSW Steel reported a 14% year-on-year increase in crude steel production, reaching 7.26 million tonnes in Q1 FY26. The uptick in output suggests strong underlying demand and production efficiency, keeping the stock in focus.

Bharat Coking Coal Ltd (BCCL)

Coal India subsidiary BCCL has revived its long-idled PB Project, aimed at boosting domestic coking coal output, essential for the steel sector. The strategic move may positively impact sentiment in mining and metal-related stocks.

Ola Electric 

Ola Electric has unveiled MoveOS 5, its new in-house software platform designed for the S1 scooter series and the newly launched Roadster X electric motorcycles. This launch marks a significant step in the company’s vertical integration strategy.

Adani Power

Adani Power Ltd has completed the acquisition of the 600 MW Vidarbha Industries Power plant for Rs. 4,000 crore through the insolvency resolution process. The strategic buy enhances Adani’s thermal capacity footprint and is expected to be earnings accretive.

Union Bank of India

Union Bank of India reported a 5% YoY rise in total business for Q1 FY26, reaching Rs 22.1 lakh crore. The growth reflects resilience in credit and deposit momentum, keeping PSU banks in focus.

Also Read:  PC Jeweller Shares Tumble 10% As Exchanges Put It Under ASM Framework

Tags: JSW Steelstocks to watch on July 9tata steel

More News

Weather Update: Delhi NCR Witnesses Light Rain, IMDF Issues Red And Orange Alert
Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes July 9: Unlock Exclusive Skins & Diamonds
Sheikh Hasina Ordered Security Forces To ‘Shoot Protesters On Sight’ During Bangladesh Protests, Leaked Audio Reveals: Report
Watch, Nationwide Bandh Today, Mahagathbandhan Blocks Roads and Rails in Bihar Over Voter List Revision
Tata Steel, Dixon India, Adani Power, Ola Electric, Union Bank of India…Among The Key Stocks Watch Today
South Africa Crush Zimbabwe to Seal Test Series 2-0
Benjamin Netanyahu Shrugs Off Zohran Mamdani’s ‘Silly’ Arrest Threat: ‘l’ll Come With Donald Trump’
New Mexico Flash Floods Sweep Away Father And Two Children As Texas Battles Deadly Flood Crisis
School Assembly Headlines For July 9: Check Top International, National, Sports And Entertainment News
IND vs ENG 3rd Test: India’s Record At Lord’s Cricket Ground

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?