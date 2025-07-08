LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Aaustralia Hossein Mousavian Bitchat Hyderabad family china brics donald trump COVID Aaustralia Hossein Mousavian Bitchat Hyderabad family china brics donald trump COVID Aaustralia Hossein Mousavian Bitchat Hyderabad family china brics donald trump COVID Aaustralia Hossein Mousavian Bitchat Hyderabad family china brics donald trump COVID
Live TV
TRENDING |
Aaustralia Hossein Mousavian Bitchat Hyderabad family china brics donald trump COVID Aaustralia Hossein Mousavian Bitchat Hyderabad family china brics donald trump COVID Aaustralia Hossein Mousavian Bitchat Hyderabad family china brics donald trump COVID Aaustralia Hossein Mousavian Bitchat Hyderabad family china brics donald trump COVID
Home > Business > PC Jeweller Shares Tumble 10% As Exchanges Put It Under ASM Framework

PC Jeweller Shares Tumble 10% As Exchanges Put It Under ASM Framework

Shares of PC Jeweller saw a dip of nearly 10 per cent on Tuesday. The fall came as BSE and NSE, place them under ASM Framework. The shares, suffering a plunge of 4 per cent, settled at Rs. 17.97.

Published By: Deepak Agrahari
Last Updated: July 8, 2025 16:15:13 IST

After a continous upward trend shares of Delhi based  PC Jeweller plunge on Tuesday by nearly 10 per cent.  The stocks came under massive selling pressure as both Indices, BSE and NSE, place them under additional surveillance measure (ASM) framework.

The fall came on the back of successive growth trending, amounting over 30 per cent during last two previous sessions. On tuesday, stocks reduced to its lowest Rs. 16.82 at 10.53 Am during intra day trading.

What is ASM?

The Additional Surveillance Measure (ASM) is a regulatory measure implemented by stock exchanges, BSE and NSE to keep a close eye on the trading patterns of listed companies . Its primary goal is to detect irregularities such as sharp price fluctuations, sudden surges in trading volume, or unusual market activity. This system is designed to safeguard retail investors from potentially manipulative or speculative trades. When a stock is placed under ASM, it typically faces tighter trading restrictions to curb excessive volatility.

PC Jeweller Aims to Raise Fund

In a recent development, company has annouced that they are planning to raise fund and to discuss this proposal, board member will meet later in this week. 

“a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday, July 10, 2025, inter-alia, to consider and approve the raising of funds through the issuance of securities by way of preferential allotment subject to the receipt of necessary shareholders’, regulatory, statutory and other applicable approvals, if any, and determination of the issue price, mentioned in  the exchange filing. 

PC Jeweller Stock Update

The shares opened at 18.79, also highest for this session, touched a low of Rs. 16.85 and finally settled at Rs 17.97, marking a 4 per cent decline from previous closing. 

Also Read:  Stock Market Today: Share Market Reacts To Trumps Tantrum, Sensex and Nifty Open On A Flat Note

Tags: PC Jeweller Share PricePC Jewellers

More News

‘Saiyaara’ Trailer Out Now! Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda Shine in Mohit Suri’s Intense Love Story
BRS’ Kavitha Calls Telangana Caste Census Flawed, Demands OBC Reservation Bill Passage, Warns Of Rail Roko On July 17
James Anderson Confirms Jofra Archer’s Lord’s Test Availability: ‘I Think He Will Play’
Watch: Scary Accident Recorded on Camera, Speeding Superbike Crashed Into Delivery Boy, Both Killed
Fire at Cairo Telecom Data Center Kills 4, Disrupts Communications
Congress Betrayed Farmers, CM Escaped Accountability: KTR’s Scathing Attack At Hyd Press Club
PC Jeweller Shares Tumble 10% As Exchanges Put It Under ASM Framework
Kingdom Actor Vijay Deverakonda Opens Up on Starkid Privilege in the Film Industry: “I Know an Actor Whose Father Is Influential”
Adani Group Unveils the Third Film in the Hum Karke Dikhate Hain Series: “Story of Suraj”
Why Every Indian Cannot Get UAE Golden Visa Even After Paying A One Time Fee of Rs 23 Lakh?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?