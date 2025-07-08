PC Jeweller Shares Tumble 10% As Exchanges Put It Under ASM Framework

After a continous upward trend shares of Delhi based PC Jeweller plunge on Tuesday by nearly 10 per cent. The stocks came under massive selling pressure as both Indices, BSE and NSE, place them under additional surveillance measure (ASM) framework.

The fall came on the back of successive growth trending, amounting over 30 per cent during last two previous sessions. On tuesday, stocks reduced to its lowest Rs. 16.82 at 10.53 Am during intra day trading.

What is ASM?

The Additional Surveillance Measure (ASM) is a regulatory measure implemented by stock exchanges, BSE and NSE to keep a close eye on the trading patterns of listed companies . Its primary goal is to detect irregularities such as sharp price fluctuations, sudden surges in trading volume, or unusual market activity. This system is designed to safeguard retail investors from potentially manipulative or speculative trades. When a stock is placed under ASM, it typically faces tighter trading restrictions to curb excessive volatility.

PC Jeweller Aims to Raise Fund

In a recent development, company has annouced that they are planning to raise fund and to discuss this proposal, board member will meet later in this week.

“a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday, July 10, 2025, inter-alia, to consider and approve the raising of funds through the issuance of securities by way of preferential allotment subject to the receipt of necessary shareholders’, regulatory, statutory and other applicable approvals, if any, and determination of the issue price, mentioned in the exchange filing.

PC Jeweller Stock Update

The shares opened at 18.79, also highest for this session, touched a low of Rs. 16.85 and finally settled at Rs 17.97, marking a 4 per cent decline from previous closing.

