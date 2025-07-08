Stock Market Today: Share Market Reacts To Trumps Tantrum, Sensex and Nifty Open On A Flat Note

Stock Market Today: Desi Bulls Take a Breather as Gloom Looms

Good morning, traders. If you were hoping for a Tuesday turnaround after Monday’s meh market mood — brace yourself. Dalal Street seems to have misplaced its mojo somewhere between global uncertainty and domestic indecision.

Yesterday was, in one word: underwhelming. The Nifty barely moved, clinging to that 25,461 mark like it was holding on for dear life. The Sensex closed at 83,432.89.

The big elephant in the room? Clarity. Or the lack of it. The much-hyped India–US trade deal is still hanging in limbo. And while Trump’s tariff threats have made headlines (again), India’s absence from his list of targeted countries offers no real sense of direction , just more waiting.

To add to the low energy: it’s Sensex weekly expiry, which usually brings volatility. But right now? Even that feels muted.

The mood today:

The bulls are tired, the bears aren’t bold, and everyone else is just watching.

Index action is dull, but stock-specific plays may offer some daylight.

Global cues are foggy, and domestic sentiment is walking on eggshells.

So what’s the move?

Stay cautious. Pick your trades like you pick your battles — wisely, and only when the setup’s right. The market’s not in a hurry, and neither should you be.

Some days the market sings. Other days, it just sighs.

Let’s see what Tuesday brings!!!

Market In Pre Opening Session: Markets Set To Open Flat

In the pre-opening session today, the market seems to be catching its breath. The Gift Nifty is currently hovering around 25,508.50, up 33 points, showing a flicker of green as we head into the day- pointing to a flat to mildly positive start for the benchmark indices. Not exactly a party, but not a panic either.

Global cues remain wobbly, with fresh tariff chatter from Donald Trump adding to the mix of uncertainty. That’s keeping early sentiment in check. But don’t get lulled by the calm- we’ve seen it time and again: a sleepy open can turn into a sprint once the bell rings.

Keep your setups tight, your watchlist ready, and your emotions cooler than your screen’s backlight. Today could be one of those slow burners.

Stock Market Opening Bell

The Indian Stock Market benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty opened with a flat start (9:20 AM). Nifty at 25,465.30 with +4.00 (0.0061%) points, Whereas Sensex opened at 83,433.39 with −9.11 (0.011%) from previous session.

Global tariff talk and Trump’s tariff shocks are rattling markets, but the Indian share bazaar isn’t losing sleep. While others sweat, Dalal Street’s showing some serious resilience—steady, calm, and ready to dance through the storm. Looks like the bulls have packed their raincoats and aren’t backing down anytime soon.

Stocks To Watch Today

JSW Infrastructure secured a Rs 740 crore contract from Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port Authority to modernise and mechanise container berths, boosting operational efficiency.

Lodha Developers (Macrotech) reported a 10% YoY rise in Q1FY26 pre-sales at Rs 4,450 crore. Collections also increased 7% to Rs 2,880 crore.

Mahindra & Mahindra posted strong June numbers: 20.2% YoY growth in production (83,435 units), 14.3% increase in sales (76,335 units), and a modest 1.4% uptick in exports.

NLC India approved a Rs 1,630.89 crore investment into its subsidiary NLC India Renewables Ltd to support green energy projects. Final approvals from DIPAM and other authorities are awaited.

Tata Motors (JLR) saw Q1FY26 wholesales fall 10.7% YoY to 87,286 units and retail sales drop 15.1% to 94,420 units. Luxury models made up 77.2% of total wholesales, a jump from last year.

Bank of Maharashtra reported the resignation of Mrutyunjay Mahapatra as Shareholder Director. He cited time constraints during a crucial phase of the bank’s transformation.

Indian Hotels Company (IHCL) called FY25 a landmark year, crossing 380 hotels and unveiling its Accelerate 30 strategy to double revenue and footprint by 2030. Taj retained the title of India’s Strongest Brand.

Navin Fluorine launched a QIP worth Rs 750 crore at a floor price of Rs 4,798.28 per share. Funds to support business growth, following board and shareholder approvals.

CEAT announced a leadership change: Paras K. Chowdhary stepped down as Non-Executive, Non-Independent Director, exiting from board committees as well.

Titan posted strong Q1FY26 numbers — consumer business up 20% YoY, jewellery up 18%, and international business surging 49%. Added 10 new stores, taking the total to 3,322.

Check Top Gainers And Top Losers On The Share Market

The market sentiments are heavily influenced by many things happening around the world. From geopolitical tensions to investor sentiments, all these factors are affects the Indian stock market.

After The Stock Market Opened, Here Are The Top Gainers And Top Losers On NSE List Today-

Top Gainers:

AKI

LOKESHMACH

CAPTRU-RE

NDLVENTURE

GOKEX

Top Losers:

NECLIFE

GATECHDVR

SADHNANIQ

SHANTI

Share Market On Monday

Dalal Street ended Monday on a steady note, extending its winning streak to three sessions in a row. The Nifty 50 settled at 25,461.00 — not a jaw-dropping leap, but enough to keep the bulls upbeat. The Sensex followed closely, closing at 83,442.50, adding to the cautious optimism.

The market’s rhythm might not be flashy, but its resilience speaks volumes. So, what’s next? Is this the calm before a big surge, or are we simply catching our breath before the next move?

Whatever your take, one thing’s clear — the momentum is alive. Keep your eyes glued to those charts; this rally could just be getting started!

(This is a developing story…..)

