Tesla Opens Showroom In Mumbai And Sparks Excitement: Model Y Zooms In Starting Just At Rs 60 Lakh!

Guess what just rolled into Mumbai with sleek curves and electric vibes? Yep, Tesla has officially entered India! On July 15, 2025, the EV powerhouse opened its very first showroom at Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), and it wasn’t just another ribbon-cutting — Maharashtra’s CM Devendra Fadnavis did the honors! The star of the show? The Tesla Model Y, available in two cool flavors: Rear-Wheel Drive (₹59.89 lakh) and Long-Range RWD (₹67.89 lakh). Both variants flew in straight from Tesla’s Gigafactory in Shanghai — fancy, right? Deliveries kick off in late August, so if you’ve been dreaming of cruising silently through Indian traffic, your moment is near. Oh, and for the tech geeks: the Full Self-Driving (FSD) upgrade is yours for another ₹6 lakh. Sure, the prices are a bit spicy (blame those import duties), but the Tesla buzz is very real. Can’t make it to Mumbai? No stress — the next Tesla stop: Delhi NCR, coming this month!

Tesla India Launch — Key Highlights

Feature Details First Showroom Mumbai BKC, opened July 15, 2025 Launch Model Tesla Model Y (RWD & Long-Range RWD) Price Range ₹59.89 lakh – ₹67.89 lakh Imported From Tesla Gigafactory, Shanghai Deliveries Begin Late August 2025 Next Showroom Delhi NCR (by end of July 2025) Optional FSD Price ₹6 lakh

Tesla Launches With Two Feature-Loaded Model Y Variants

Tesla cars aren’t just vehicles—they’re rolling tech fantasies with wheels. From whisper-quiet acceleration to sci-fi dashboards, every Tesla feels like a glimpse into the future. Whether you’re cruising the city or zipping down the highway, the ride is all-electric, all-smooth, and all-smart. With features like a giant touchscreen, app-based controls, and optional self-driving, owning a Tesla is like having a gadget that just happens to be a car. And the best part? No fuel stops—just plug in and go. It’s sleek, it’s smart, and yes, it’s turning heads everywhere. Welcome to the cool side of driving.

🚗 Tesla Model Y launched in India

1️⃣RWD Variant: ₹61 lakh (on-road)

2️⃣Long Range Variant: ₹69 lakh (on-road) 📍Showroom: Mumbai

🚚 Deliveries: From Q3 2025

Model Y – Rear-Wheel Drive (RWD)

Price: ₹59.89 lakh (ex-showroom)

0–100 km/h acceleration in 6.9 seconds

Top speed of around 200 km/h

Estimated range of up to 430–450 km

Single motor with rear-wheel drive

15.4-inch central touchscreen display

Dual-tone interior (black and white)

Internet-enabled infotainment system

Wireless smartphone charging and USB-C ports

Voice command and Tesla mobile app control

Signature Tesla minimalist design with glass roof

Fully imported from Tesla’s Shanghai Gigafactory

Model Y – Long-Range Rear-Wheel Drive (RWD)

Price: ₹67.89 lakh (ex-showroom)

0–100 km/h acceleration in 5.9 seconds

Top speed of about 200–201 km/h

Estimated range of up to 500 km

Enhanced single motor setup for longer range

Same 15.4-inch touchscreen with updated software

Premium dual-tone vegan leather interior

High-speed internet and Tesla OS features

Wireless charging and multiple USB-C ports

Full control via Tesla’s mobile app

Optional Full Self-Driving (FSD) add-on for ₹6 lakh

Imported from Tesla’s Shanghai Gigafactory.

Tesla Price Tag Turns Heads In India’s Luxury EV Market

Let’s talk price—because, yes, everyone is. Tesla’s Model Y has officially landed in India’s luxury EV arena with a starting price tag just shy of ₹60 lakh. Steep? Absolutely. But here’s the catch: those numbers aren’t just Tesla being Tesla—it’s the good ol’ import duties doing their thing (some soaring up to 110%). Since the cars come straight from Tesla’s Shanghai Gigafactory, there’s no local production just yet—though there’s plenty of buzz about it. Sure, it’s pricier than rivals like BYD and VinFast, but hey, it’s Tesla. And for many, that nameplate alone might be worth the spark.

Tesla Expands With Showroom In Mumbai, Delhi To Follow Soon

Tesla opened its first Indian showroom in Mumbai and confirmed a second one in Delhi NCR by late July 2025. The “Experience Centre” at BKC offers walk-ins, test drives, and bookings. The company plans to launch superchargers and service support in phases, starting with Mumbai. A service center in Kurla West is also in the pipeline. The Model Y is available for bookings online and in-store. Tesla focuses on delivering a smooth user experience while building local confidence. The next few months will be critical for Tesla’s brand visibility and operations in the Indian EV ecosystem.