Distinguished doctors, and my dear friends,
Healing is hope.
Let me now shift gears and speak about the role entrepreneurs like us, and potentially like you, can play together. But first, allow me to share a deeply troubling statistic.
A third pioneers the spinal hospital of the future a global centre for robotic surgery, regenerative medicine, and next-gen bio-integrated implants.
As an entrepreneur, I can say that the possibilities are endless — but we must have the belief and the audacity to pioneer this change. That is why I urge you to see yourselves as more than just medical professionals.
We did not enter healthcare because it lacked momentum. We entered because the momentum was not enough.
Therefore, we are investing in modular, scalable infrastructure, of the kind that can expand rapidly in the face of pandemics or emergencies. We are championing the creation of large, world-class healthcare institutes that bring together innovation, patient care, and applied learning under one roof.
And so, in closing, let me leave you with my final thoughts:
If you want to serve India at scale and with empathy — Go for it!
Jai Hind.