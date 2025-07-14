Thinking About Anthem Biosciences IPO? Here’s What Experts Say- Don’t Miss These Key Details

Anthem Biosciences Limited just kicked off its IPO today, and it’s already turning heads in the Indian primary market! If you’re thinking of jumping in, the window’s open until July 16, 2025- that’s three action-packed days of book-building from Monday through Wednesday. The company has set the price band between Rs 540 and Rs 570 per share, aiming to rake in a whopping Rs 3,395 crore, all through an offer-for-sale (OFS). The shares are gearing up to list on both BSE and NSE. Here’s the kicker: even before the official subscription started, these shares are already trading at a juicy ₹101 premium in the grey market. Looks like investors are betting big- are you ready to join the party?

Anthem Biosciences IPO Subscription Status Shows Moderate Early Interest

The shocking early day bidding is the enthusiasm public is showing. By 12:21 PM on day one of bidding, Anthem Biosciences IPO subscribed 0.21 times overall. The retail portion booked 0.24 times, while the non-institutional investor (NII) portion recorded 0.42 times subscription. These early figures indicate moderate investor interest on day one. Market watchers closely monitor these subscription numbers as they often predict the final response. Investors get to apply in lots of 26 shares each. The allotment date is likely to fall on July 17, 2025, with share listing expected by July 21, 2025.

Anthem Biosciences IPO: Key IPO Details Every Investor Should Know