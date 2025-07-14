Thinking About Anthem Biosciences IPO? Here’s What Experts Say- Don’t Miss These Key Details

Anthem Biosciences Limited just kicked off its IPO today, and it’s already turning heads in the Indian primary market! If you’re thinking of jumping in, the window’s open until July 16, 2025- that’s three action-packed days of book-building from Monday through Wednesday. The company has set the price band between Rs 540 and Rs 570 per share, aiming to rake in a whopping Rs 3,395 crore, all through an offer-for-sale (OFS). The shares are gearing up to list on both BSE and NSE. Here’s the kicker: even before the official subscription started, these shares are already trading at a juicy ₹101 premium in the grey market. Looks like investors are betting big- are you ready to join the party?
Anthem Biosciences IPO Subscription Status Shows Moderate Early Interest
The shocking early day bidding is the enthusiasm public is showing. By 12:21 PM on day one of bidding, Anthem Biosciences IPO subscribed 0.21 times overall. The retail portion booked 0.24 times, while the non-institutional investor (NII) portion recorded 0.42 times subscription. These early figures indicate moderate investor interest on day one. Market watchers closely monitor these subscription numbers as they often predict the final response. Investors get to apply in lots of 26 shares each. The allotment date is likely to fall on July 17, 2025, with share listing expected by July 21, 2025.
Anthem Biosciences IPO: Key IPO Details Every Investor Should Know
|Detail
|Information
|IPO Price Band
|Rs540 – Rs570 per equity share
|IPO Size
|Rs3,395 crore (entirely OFS)
|IPO Subscription Dates
|July 14 – July 16, 2025
|Lot Size
|26 shares per lot
|IPO Allotment Date
|July 17, 2025
|Listing Date
|July 21, 2025
|Registrar
|KFin Technologies Ltd
|Lead Managers
|JM Financial, Citigroup, JP Morgan, Nomura
Here Is What The Big Plyers And Market Experts Say About Anthem Biosciences IPO
Analyst Reviews Urge Investors to Subscribe:
Arun Kejriwal, Founder of Kejriwal Research and Investment Services, encourages investors to apply. He highlights, “The company is a CRDMO – contract research development and manufacturing organization with fully integrated operations spanning drug discovery, development and manufacturing with integrated New Chemical entity and New Biological Entity capabilities.” He adds, “The company reported revenues of ₹1,844.55 crores and a PAT of ₹451 crores for the year ended March 25. The net margins are a healthy 23.4%. The EPS is ₹8.04. The PE multiple on a fully diluted basis is at 67.16-70.90.” He also notes the comforting factor that “the promoter founder of the company would continue to hold over 52% of the company and is not selling a single share in the entirely offer for sale issue.”
Anand Rathi Rates IPO as a ‘Subscribe’:
Anand Rathi supports the IPO with a ‘subscribe’ recommendation. They emphasize, “The company has shown a profitable track record against its peers and intends to maintain it by leveraging its integrated manufacturing and technological capabilities by focusing on building complex speciality ingredients, peptides, probiotics, etc.” On valuation, they note, “Based on the annualized FY25, it is seeking PE of 70.6 times, and the post-issue market cap comes at ₹3,18,673 Mn. With this, the issue is fairly priced.” Anand Rathi believes “the company has the potential to continue to grow its revenue and profitability ratios compared to its peers.”
Grey Market Premium Sparks Buzz Among Investors!
Even before the IPO officially opened, Anthem Biosciences shares started trading at a ₹101 premium in the grey market. That’s a clear sign investors are already excited and confident about the company’s offering. It’s like the market is giving us a sneak peek saying, “Hey, this IPO might be something special!” For those looking for quick wins, grey market premiums are a handy early indicator that the Anthem IPO could attract strong interest. So, if you’re thinking about jumping in, this is definitely one to watch closely!
