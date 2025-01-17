Union Budget 2025: How Does It Schedule The Country’s Financial Plan For The Year

The Union Budget is a crucial document that outlines the government’s fiscal policies, income, and expenditure for the upcoming financial year.

The Union Budget is a crucial document that outlines the government’s fiscal policies, income, and expenditure for the upcoming financial year. It shapes the nation’s economic strategy by allocating resources to various sectors and defining steps to meet financial goals.

This year, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget for 2025-26 on February 1, and all eyes are on the key announcements concerning public spending, fiscal deficit control, private investment stimulation, and potential tax relief for citizens.

Understanding the Union Budget

The Union Budget is a detailed account of the government’s revenue and expenditure for the financial year. It ensures transparency and provides insight into tax revenues, income sources, and how funds will be allocated to crucial sectors such as infrastructure, healthcare, defence, and education.

As per Article 112 of the Indian Constitution, the Budget must be presented before Parliament at the start of each fiscal year. The document outlines the central government’s financial plan, including resources allocated to states and Union Territories.

The Budget comprises two key components:

Revenue Budget Details the government’s expected income, including tax revenue (income tax, GST, corporate tax, customs, and excise duties) and non-tax revenue (interest, dividends, and fees).

(income tax, GST, corporate tax, customs, and excise duties) and (interest, dividends, and fees). Lists revenue expenditures such as welfare schemes, ministry operations, and social security programmes. Capital Budget Focuses on long-term investments and includes capital receipts (loans, disinvestment proceeds) and expenditures for infrastructure, public projects, and day-to-day operations.

Role of the Union Budget in Economic Growth

The Union Budget is more than just a financial statement; it is a roadmap for the government’s economic policies. It strikes a balance between fiscal responsibility and growth, ensuring that sectors requiring attention, such as healthcare and education, receive adequate funding.

Key Objectives of the Budget

Economic Stabilisation : The Budget helps regulate inflation and stabilise prices by adjusting tax rates and public spending.

: The Budget helps regulate inflation and stabilise prices by adjusting tax rates and public spending. Addressing Fiscal Deficit : Fiscal deficit—when government spending exceeds revenue—is addressed through efficient resource allocation and revenue generation. A surplus, on the other hand, occurs when revenue surpasses expenditures.

: Fiscal deficit—when government spending exceeds revenue—is addressed through efficient resource allocation and revenue generation. A surplus, on the other hand, occurs when revenue surpasses expenditures. Tax System Revisions: The Budget often introduces changes to income tax rates, brackets, and indirect taxes to generate revenue while distributing the tax burden equitably.

Strategic Investments

The Budget plays a pivotal role in funding essential services, building infrastructure, and fostering social justice. It aims to reduce economic disparities and boost sectors like manufacturing, agriculture, and technology to drive sustainable development.

What to Expect in 2025-26

The Union Budget 2025-26 is expected to outline measures for:

Boosting private investments and industrial growth.

Strengthening social security and welfare schemes.

Introducing tax reforms for individuals and businesses.

Focusing on climate change initiatives and green energy investments.

As the country awaits the presentation of this year’s Budget, the policies and decisions it encapsulates will significantly impact India’s economic trajectory and the lives of its citizens.

Also Read: What Is BHASHINI? AI Tool For Multilingual Accessibility At Maha Kumbh