Home > Business > Union Budget 2026: Is the Market Open on Budget Day? What Investors Need to Know

Union Budget 2026: Is the Market Open on Budget Day? What Investors Need to Know

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: January 30, 2026 14:16:26 IST

Mark your calendars! The Union Budget 2026 for FY27 lands on Sunday, February 1, with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman taking the stage at 11 AM IST for her record 9th presentation. But don’t worry, traders won’t miss a beat. The Indian stock markets will stay wide awake on Budget Day. BSE and NSE will start their pre-open session at 09:00 AM, which continues until 09:15 AM, before beginning the regular session that lasts until 03:30 PM. The markets are expected to move after Budget announcements, which all investors and market watchers should follow in real time.

Will Indian Stock Markets Be Open On 1st February?

In a rare move, the Indian stock markets will stay open on Union Budget Day! Both BSE and NSE will roll out the red carpet for traders, with the pre-open session from 09:00–09:15 AM and the regular session running until 03:30 PM. Get ready to watch the market dance!

  • Pre-open session: 09:00 AM to 09:15 AM

  • Regular session: 09:15 AM to 03:30 PM

Commodity Market Trading on Budget Day

Commodity markets will also remain open due to the Union Budget presentation. The Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX) will conduct trading as per special Budget Day arrangements.

  • Key trading window: 09:00 AM to 05:00 PM

  • This session allows investors to react to developments from Parliament in real time, similar to a typical market day.

Dalal Street On Alert As Budget 2026 Sets The Tone

All attention focuses on Union Budget 2026 because Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present her ninth budget at 11 AM IST on Sunday, February 1. The show will begin with large numbers, creating greater expectations, while the market may experience significant fluctuations. The upcoming Budget will set the tone for fiscal year 2027 through its growth targets, fiscal calculations, tax policies, infrastructure development, and employment generation initiatives. The situation becomes more exciting as financial markets continue operating, allowing investors to watch market changes as they happen. The event will either bring happiness to Dalal Street or create nervousness among investors. The upcoming Union Budget 2026 will deliver two key elements: major policy announcements and newsworthy developments that could drive market volatility.

First published on: Jan 30, 2026 2:16 PM IST
QUICK LINKS