Union Budget 2026: Is the Market Open on Budget Day? What Investors Need to Know

Union Budget 2026: Is The Stock Market Open Or Close?
Mark your calendars! The Union Budget 2026 for FY27 lands on Sunday, February 1, with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman taking the stage at 11 AM IST for her record 9th presentation. But don’t worry, traders won’t miss a beat. The Indian stock markets will stay wide awake on Budget Day. BSE and NSE will start their pre-open session at 09:00 AM, which continues until 09:15 AM, before beginning the regular session that lasts until 03:30 PM. The markets are expected to move after Budget announcements, which all investors and market watchers should follow in real time.
Will Indian Stock Markets Be Open On 1st February?
In a rare move, the Indian stock markets will stay open on Union Budget Day! Both BSE and NSE will roll out the red carpet for traders, with the pre-open session from 09:00–09:15 AM and the regular session running until 03:30 PM. Get ready to watch the market dance!
-
Pre-open session: 09:00 AM to 09:15 AM
-
Regular session: 09:15 AM to 03:30 PM
Commodity Market Trading on Budget Day
Commodity markets will also remain open due to the Union Budget presentation. The Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX) will conduct trading as per special Budget Day arrangements.
-
Key trading window: 09:00 AM to 05:00 PM
-
This session allows investors to react to developments from Parliament in real time, similar to a typical market day.
Dalal Street On Alert As Budget 2026 Sets The Tone
Aishwarya is a journalism graduate with over three years of experience thriving in the buzzing corporate media world. She’s got a knack for decoding business news, tracking the twists and turns of the stock market, covering the masala of the entertainment world, and sometimes her stories come with just the right sprinkle of political commentary. She has worked with several organizations, interned at ZEE and gained professional skills at TV9 and News24, And now is learning and writing at NewsX, she’s no stranger to the newsroom hustle. Her storytelling style is fast-paced, creative, and perfectly tailored to connect with both the platform and its audience. Moto: Approaching every story from the reader’s point of view, backing up her insights with solid facts.
Always bold with her opinions, she also never misses the chance to weave in expert voices, keeping things balanced and insightful. In short, Aishwarya brings a fresh, sharp, and fact-driven voice to every story she touches.