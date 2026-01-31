Union Budget 2026: When, Where And How To Watch Nirmala Sitharaman’s 9th Consecutive Budget Speech – Time, Live Telecast, Streaming Details

Union Budget 2026: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget 2026-27 in Parliament on Sunday, February 1, 2026. This will be the first time in at least a decade that India’s annual Budget is presented on a Sunday and will also be FM’s ninth consecutive Budget, a record in India’s parliamentary history.

Union Budget 2026 Preparations Complete: Halwa Ceremony and Economic Survey Tabled

The final stage of preparations for the Union Budget concluded with the traditional Halwa ceremony on January 27 at the Budget Press in North Block, attended by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. The ceremony symbolises the beginning of the final phase of Budget preparations, after which officials are formally “locked in” to ensure confidentiality.

The Budget Session of Parliament began on January 28 with a joint address by President Droupadi Murmu to members of both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. A day later, on January 29, Sitharaman tabled the Economic Survey 2026, offering a comprehensive assessment of the state of the Indian economy ahead of the Budget.

Union Budget 2026 Date and Time: When Will the Budget Be Presented?

The Union Budget 2026 will be presented at 11 am on February 1, 2026, before both Houses of Parliament. The Budget speech typically lasts between one hour and ninety minutes, during which the Finance Minister outlines government expenditure plans, tax proposals and key policy priorities for the coming financial year.

The first half of the Budget Session will conclude on February 13, while the second half will begin on March 9. The session will run until April 2, after which both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will be adjourned sine die.

Where to Watch Union Budget 2026 Live

Television Broadcast of Union Budget 2026

The Budget speech will be broadcast live on Sansad TV

Doordarshan’s DD National will telecast the presentation from Parliament

Several national news channels inlcuding NewsX, will also carry live coverage

Where to Watch Union Budget 2026 Online

Live streaming will be available on the Sansad TV YouTube channel

The Press Information Bureau (PIB) YouTube channel will stream the speech live

The official Budget website, indiabudget.gov.in, will host the live feed

Government social media platforms will share direct links to the broadcast

The full video of the speech will also be available on official platforms after the presentation concludes.

Nirmala Sitharaman’s Ninth Union Budget: A Record

Union Budget 2026 will be Nirmala Sitharaman’s ninth consecutive Budget, making her the longest-serving finance minister in continuous office. She assumed charge of the Finance Ministry on May 31, 2019, and by January 31, 2026, she completed six years and eight months in the role.

Ahead of the Budget Session, Prime Minister Narendra Modi described the ninth consecutive Budget presentation as “a moment of pride in India’s parliamentary tradition.”

