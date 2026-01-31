LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
asim munir bandar abbas hyderabad ajit-pawar AI Chatbot crime news elon musk DOJ Epstein 2009 email asim munir bandar abbas hyderabad ajit-pawar AI Chatbot crime news elon musk DOJ Epstein 2009 email asim munir bandar abbas hyderabad ajit-pawar AI Chatbot crime news elon musk DOJ Epstein 2009 email asim munir bandar abbas hyderabad ajit-pawar AI Chatbot crime news elon musk DOJ Epstein 2009 email
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
asim munir bandar abbas hyderabad ajit-pawar AI Chatbot crime news elon musk DOJ Epstein 2009 email asim munir bandar abbas hyderabad ajit-pawar AI Chatbot crime news elon musk DOJ Epstein 2009 email asim munir bandar abbas hyderabad ajit-pawar AI Chatbot crime news elon musk DOJ Epstein 2009 email asim munir bandar abbas hyderabad ajit-pawar AI Chatbot crime news elon musk DOJ Epstein 2009 email
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Union Budget 2026: When, Where And How To Watch Nirmala Sitharaman’s 9th Consecutive Budget Speech – Time, Live Telecast, Streaming Details

Union Budget 2026: When, Where And How To Watch Nirmala Sitharaman’s 9th Consecutive Budget Speech – Time, Live Telecast, Streaming Details

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget 2026-27 on Sunday, February 1. Here’s when the Budget speech will begin, how long it may last, and where viewers can watch it live. From TV channels to online streaming platforms, all the key details are listed below.

Union Budget 2026 will be presented on Feb 1. Check date, time, TV channels and online platforms to watch live. Photo: ANI.
Union Budget 2026 will be presented on Feb 1. Check date, time, TV channels and online platforms to watch live. Photo: ANI.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Last updated: January 31, 2026 19:48:17 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Union Budget 2026: When, Where And How To Watch Nirmala Sitharaman’s 9th Consecutive Budget Speech – Time, Live Telecast, Streaming Details

Union Budget 2026: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget 2026-27 in Parliament on Sunday, February 1, 2026. This will be the first time in at least a decade that India’s annual Budget is presented on a Sunday and will also be FM’s ninth consecutive Budget, a record in India’s parliamentary history.

You Might Be Interested In

Union Budget 2026 Preparations Complete: Halwa Ceremony and Economic Survey Tabled

The final stage of preparations for the Union Budget concluded with the traditional Halwa ceremony on January 27 at the Budget Press in North Block, attended by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. The ceremony symbolises the beginning of the final phase of Budget preparations, after which officials are formally “locked in” to ensure confidentiality.

Also Read: Economic Survey 2026: Strong Exports, FDI, and Digital Investments Keep India’s External Sector Robust Amid Global Uncertainty

You Might Be Interested In

The Budget Session of Parliament began on January 28 with a joint address by President Droupadi Murmu to members of both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. A day later, on January 29, Sitharaman tabled the Economic Survey 2026, offering a comprehensive assessment of the state of the Indian economy ahead of the Budget.

Union Budget 2026 Date and Time: When Will the Budget Be Presented?

The Union Budget 2026 will be presented at 11 am on February 1, 2026, before both Houses of Parliament. The Budget speech typically lasts between one hour and ninety minutes, during which the Finance Minister outlines government expenditure plans, tax proposals and key policy priorities for the coming financial year.

The first half of the Budget Session will conclude on February 13, while the second half will begin on March 9. The session will run until April 2, after which both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will be adjourned sine die.

Where to Watch Union Budget 2026 Live

Television Broadcast of Union Budget 2026

The Budget speech will be broadcast live on Sansad TV

Doordarshan’s DD National will telecast the presentation from Parliament

Several national news channels inlcuding NewsX, will also carry live coverage

Where to Watch Union Budget 2026 Online

Live streaming will be available on the Sansad TV YouTube channel

The Press Information Bureau (PIB) YouTube channel will stream the speech live

The official Budget website, indiabudget.gov.in, will host the live feed

Government social media platforms will share direct links to the broadcast

The full video of the speech will also be available on official platforms after the presentation concludes.

 Nirmala  Sitharaman’s Ninth Union Budget: A Record

Union Budget 2026 will be Nirmala Sitharaman’s ninth consecutive Budget, making her the longest-serving finance minister in continuous office. She assumed charge of the Finance Ministry on May 31, 2019, and by January 31, 2026, she completed six years and eight months in the role.

Ahead of the Budget Session, Prime Minister Narendra Modi described the ninth consecutive Budget presentation as “a moment of pride in India’s parliamentary tradition.”

Also Read: Union Budget 2026 Income Tax Expectations: What Taxpayers Want

First published on: Jan 31, 2026 7:45 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: Budget 2026Budget Session ParliamentNirmala SitharamanUnion Budget 2026

RELATED News

Jitendra Vaswani acquires SaaSUltra.com to focus on practical SaaS decision-making.

Is Bank Open Today? Here’s What The RBI Calendar Says About The Fifth Saturday Holiday On January 31

Gold, Silver Prices Today, January 31, 2026: Check Latest City-Wise Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Union Budget 2026 Income Tax Expectations: What Taxpayers Want

Precious Metals Rally: Gold Near Rs 2 Lakh, Silver To Hit Rs 5 Lakh In Future, Amid Global Economic Uncertainty

LATEST NEWS

‘Hands On Stomach, Staring Eyes’: Ex-Prince Andrew Dogged Again As Epstein Files Show Him Kneeling Over Woman In Disturbing Photos

Union Budget 2026: When, Where And How To Watch Nirmala Sitharaman’s 9th Consecutive Budget Speech – Time, Live Telecast, Streaming Details

Bill Gates Dismisses Epstein Files’ ‘Sex With Russian Girls’ Claims As ‘Absurd And Completely False,’ Says Attempt To Defame Him

‘Nuclear Technology Cannot Be Eliminated’: Iran Army Chief Issues Sharp Warning to US, Israel After Trump’s ‘Massive Armada’ Threat

What Is Happening In Balochistan? Massive ‘Operation Herof’ Strikes Rock Pakistan As Baloch Militants Hit Multiple Cities, Army Flees Posts, 15 Security Personnel Killed

‘Completely Spoiled His Entire Life’: Netizens Brutally Roast Barron Trump After US First Lady Melania Says He Still Needs ‘Nonstop’ Supervision At 19

Surajkund Mela 2026: Dates, Timings, Online Tickets, Road Closures, Traffic Rules, Parking And How To Reach?

Realme 16 5G Launched: 8.1mm Thickness, Horizontal Camera Setup, And 7,000mAh Massive Battery, Check All Specs and Features Here

Bandar Abbas Explosion: Is US, Israel Targeting IRGC Naval Commanders? One Killed, 14 Injured – What We Know So Far

Babar Azam Trolled For Another Flop Show With The Bat, Memes Take Over Social Media

Union Budget 2026: When, Where And How To Watch Nirmala Sitharaman’s 9th Consecutive Budget Speech – Time, Live Telecast, Streaming Details

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Union Budget 2026: When, Where And How To Watch Nirmala Sitharaman’s 9th Consecutive Budget Speech – Time, Live Telecast, Streaming Details

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Union Budget 2026: When, Where And How To Watch Nirmala Sitharaman’s 9th Consecutive Budget Speech – Time, Live Telecast, Streaming Details
Union Budget 2026: When, Where And How To Watch Nirmala Sitharaman’s 9th Consecutive Budget Speech – Time, Live Telecast, Streaming Details
Union Budget 2026: When, Where And How To Watch Nirmala Sitharaman’s 9th Consecutive Budget Speech – Time, Live Telecast, Streaming Details
Union Budget 2026: When, Where And How To Watch Nirmala Sitharaman’s 9th Consecutive Budget Speech – Time, Live Telecast, Streaming Details

QUICK LINKS