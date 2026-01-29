Economic Survey 2026: Strong Exports, FDI, and Digital Investments Keep India’s External Sector Robust Amid Global Uncertainty

India’s external debt position continues to inspire confidence and is widely viewed as positive. External debt stood at USD 746 billion as of September 2025, a modest increase from USD 736.3 billion in March 2025, reflecting routine borrowing activity. The external debt-to-GDP ratio remained at a comfortable 19.2 per cent, well within safe limits for a fast-growing economy. External liabilities account for less than 5 per cent of India’s total debt, significantly reducing exposure to global financial shocks. Notably, India’s share in global external debt stands at just 0.69 per cent, underscoring a stable, balanced, and resilient external sector.

Lower Costs, Higher Competitiveness: The Export Growth Blueprint

The Economic Survey demonstrates that India needs to enhance its export competitiveness through coordinated efforts and cost-effective operations instead of relying on ambitious goals. The pathway to achieving increased export growth requires complete reduction of manufacturing expenses throughout all stages of production. The Survey demands development of an industrial policy that promotes productivity growth through its industrial development programs while maintaining control over operational expenses. The simultaneous growth of high-value services creates two advantages because it strengthens export capabilities and boosts profit margins.

Efficient manufacturing combined with value-added services serves as the essential dual forces needed to establish long-lasting external stability while strengthening currency trustworthiness and enhancing India’s position in international trade.

