LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > Business > UPS Deadline Extended: Want To Switch From NPS to UPS? Government Extends Deadline, Check How Much Time You Have

UPS Deadline Extended: Want To Switch From NPS to UPS? Government Extends Deadline, Check How Much Time You Have

Earlier, employees had until September 30 to make their choice, but a low response under the National Pension System (NPS) prompted the government to give more time.

Representational image (Pic: Freepik)
Representational image (Pic: Freepik)

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: October 1, 2025 11:30:01 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

UPS Deadline Extended: Want To Switch From NPS to UPS? Government Extends Deadline, Check How Much Time You Have

The Finance Ministry has extended the deadline for central government employees to opt for the Unified Pension Scheme (UPS) until November 30, 2025. Earlier, employees had until September 30 to make their choice, but a low response under the National Pension System (NPS) prompted the government to give more time.

In an official letter to the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA), the Department of Financial Services said the extension was approved by the Finance Minister. The move comes after requests from employees and other stakeholders following recent improvements in the UPS.

Some of the changes include a switch option, benefits related to resignation and compulsory retirement, and tax exemptions. These updates have encouraged more employees to consider joining the scheme. The extension now applies not only to current employees but also to past retirees and legally wedded spouses of deceased retirees who are eligible to opt for the UPS.

The Unified Pension Scheme was introduced on April 1, 2025, as part of the NPS for central government employees. It offers assured pension payouts to around 23 lakh employees who joined the government after January 1, 2004, when the old pension scheme was discontinued.

Under the UPS, employees contribute 10 per cent of their basic salary and dearness allowance, while the government contributes 18.5 per cent. This is different from the old pension system, where employees received 50 per cent of their last basic pay as pension without making any contributions.

So far, around 31,555 employees had opted for the UPS by July 20, and nearly 1 lakh employees had signed up by the original September 30 deadline. With the extension, more employees are expected to join in the coming months.

The PFRDA has been instructed to update its systems and issue necessary regulations and circulars to implement the government’s decision. The Finance Ministry said the move aims to give employees adequate time to understand the benefits of the UPS and make informed choices.

ALSO READ: Small Savings Schemes: Govt Announces Interest Rates For PPF, NSC, Find Out What Has Changed From October-December?

First published on: Oct 1, 2025 11:30 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: NPSUnified Pension SchemeUPS

RELATED News

Consortium Gifts Celebrates the Spirit of 2025 Diwali Gifting with ‘Aap Aur Aapke Apne’
Surat Startup Centre fuels bold wave of innovation
Meet Aravind Srinivas: Just 31, Chennai Man, IITian, India’s Youngest Billionaire With A Net Worth Of…
Tata Motors Demerger: How Will It Affect Your Portfolio And The Future Of EVs?
Deepak Mishra: Visionary Entrepreneur Driving Global Growth Through Greenfield Advisory Asia

LATEST NEWS

Tata Capital IPO: How It’s Different From Jio Financial Rs.15,000 Crore Power Play, Are You Ready To Invest?
No Leadership Change: ‘I Will Serve Full Five-Year Term As Karnataka CM’, Siddaramaiah Declares
Sixers and Kicks train in Abu Dhabi ahead of pre-season matchups
Roadies’ Milind Chandwani Ties The Knot With Balika Vadhu Star Avika Gor, Love Story Unveiled!
Spooked by AI, Bollywood stars drag Google into fight for 'personality rights'
‘Arrange Sex Partner For Dubai Sheikh’: Shocking WhatsApp Chats Of Delhi Godman Chaitanyananda Leaked
Massive Ganja Bust In Vijayawada: DRI Seizes Rs.2.6 Crore Worth, Mastermind Arrested Near Salem
Numerology Horoscope Tomorrow, October 02, 2025, By Astrologer Pandit Shashishekhar Tripathi: This Zodiac Focus On Difficult Situations At Work
Vijay Calls Off Political Tour After Karur Stampede Leaves 41 Dead
BRIEF-Grodno Prelim. September Sales Revenue At 109.3 Mln Zlotys
UPS Deadline Extended: Want To Switch From NPS to UPS? Government Extends Deadline, Check How Much Time You Have

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

UPS Deadline Extended: Want To Switch From NPS to UPS? Government Extends Deadline, Check How Much Time You Have

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

UPS Deadline Extended: Want To Switch From NPS to UPS? Government Extends Deadline, Check How Much Time You Have
UPS Deadline Extended: Want To Switch From NPS to UPS? Government Extends Deadline, Check How Much Time You Have
UPS Deadline Extended: Want To Switch From NPS to UPS? Government Extends Deadline, Check How Much Time You Have
UPS Deadline Extended: Want To Switch From NPS to UPS? Government Extends Deadline, Check How Much Time You Have

QUICK LINKS