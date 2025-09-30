LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Small Savings Schemes: Govt Announces Interest Rates For PPF, NSC, Find Out What Has Changed From October-December?

Small Savings Schemes: Govt Announces Interest Rates For PPF, NSC, Find Out What Has Changed From October-December?

Small Savings Schemes: Rate of interest for several small savings schemes (SSS), along with Public Provident Fund (PPF) and National Savings Certificate (NSC), will continue to be the same for the 3rd quarter of this financial year 2025-26. These rates are effective from…

Small Savings Schemes: Govt Announces Interest Rates For PPF, NSC, Find Out What Has Changed From October-December?

Published By: Ankur Mishra
Published: September 30, 2025 22:34:06 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Small Savings Schemes: Govt Announces Interest Rates For PPF, NSC, Find Out What Has Changed From October-December?

The Ministry of Finance has formally declared that the rate of interest for several small savings schemes (SSS), along with Public Provident Fund (PPF) and National Savings Certificate (NSC), will continue to be the same for the 3rd quarter of this financial year 2025-26.

These rates are effective from tomorrow, October 1, 2025 and will remain constant with those set for the 2nd quarter of this financial year 2025-26, that from July to September.

In an announcement out today, September 30, 2025, the Department of Economic Affairs confirmed that the interest rates for small savings schemes would not be changed.

Also, the rates will continue as those notified for the 2nd quarter, which ran from July 1, 2025, to September 30, 2025.

Small Savings Schemes: What Are the Existing Interest Rates?

Hereunder, are the recent interest rates that have been announced for several small savings schemes for the 3rd quarter of financial year 2025-26:

1.    Public Provident Fund (PPF): The rate of interest on PPF accounts will continue to be fixed at 7.1%.

Also Read: PF Balance Check Got Easier: How To Check Through EPFO UMANG App & Other Methods

2.    Sukanya Samriddhi Scheme: The rate of interest for the Sukanya Samriddhi Scheme will continue to be static at 8.2%.

3.    3 Years Term Deposit Scheme: The rate of interest for this scheme will continue to be at 7.1%.

4.    Post Office Savings Deposit Scheme: The rate of interest for this scheme will continue to be fixed at 4%.

5.    Kisan Vikas Patra: The rate of interest for KVP will continue to be fixed at 7.5%, with investments growing in 115 months (around 9.7 years).

6.    National Savings Certificate (NSC): The rate of interest for National Savings Certificate will be fixed at 7.7% for the 3rd quarter of October to December.

7.    Monthly Income Scheme (MIS): The India Post Office-backed MIS will provide a rate of interest of 7.4% for the upcoming quarter.

These rate of interest will be applicable to all investments made in these small savings schemes between October 1, 2025, and December 31, 2025.

The Government of Indian revises the rate of interest for small savings schemes (SSS) each quarter. These structures are mainly accomplished by post offices and banks. The previous revision was done in the 4th quarter of financial year 2024, that is from January to March.

Also Read: 8th Pay Commission Salary: Big Hikes, Bigger Impact On Central Government Employees & The Economy

Also Read: DA Hike Before Diwali 2025: What Central Government Employees Can Expect Compared To 2024

Also Read: Google Gemini Nano Banana AI: 7 Prompts To Create Durga Puja And Dussehra Saree Look For Instagram And Facebook Goes Viral

First published on: Sep 30, 2025 10:34 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: kisan vikas patramonthly income schemenational savings certificatepost office savings deposit scheme

RELATED News

Jitendra Vaswani’s BloggersIdeas launches AI Automation services to help businesses scale smarter
No Leadership Change: ‘I Will Serve Full Five-Year Term As Karnataka CM’, Siddaramaiah Declares
Consortium Gifts Celebrates the Spirit of 2025 Diwali Gifting with ‘Aap Aur Aapke Apne’
‘Arrange Sex Partner For Dubai Sheikh’: Shocking WhatsApp Chats Of Delhi Godman Chaitanyananda Leaked
Massive Ganja Bust In Vijayawada: DRI Seizes Rs.2.6 Crore Worth, Mastermind Arrested Near Salem

LATEST NEWS

Sixers and Kicks train in Abu Dhabi ahead of pre-season matchups
Roadies’ Milind Chandwani Ties The Knot With Balika Vadhu Star Avika Gor, Love Story Unveiled!
Spooked by AI, Bollywood stars drag Google into fight for 'personality rights'
Massive Ganja Bust In Vijayawada: DRI Seizes Rs.2.6 Crore Worth, Mastermind Arrested Near Salem
Numerology Horoscope Tomorrow, October 02, 2025, By Astrologer Pandit Shashishekhar Tripathi: This Zodiac Focus On Difficult Situations At Work
Vijay Calls Off Political Tour After Karur Stampede Leaves 41 Dead
BRIEF-Grodno Prelim. September Sales Revenue At 109.3 Mln Zlotys
UPPSC PCS 2025 Exam Centre 2025: Check Complete District-wise Test Centres List
India-Pakistan Asia Cup Final: The Trophy Controversy That’s Dividing Fans, Wasim Mulla Speaks Out
Ranbir Kapoor To Replace Ranveer Singh In Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Baiju Bawra’? Pre-Production Sparks Big Buzz
Small Savings Schemes: Govt Announces Interest Rates For PPF, NSC, Find Out What Has Changed From October-December?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Small Savings Schemes: Govt Announces Interest Rates For PPF, NSC, Find Out What Has Changed From October-December?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Small Savings Schemes: Govt Announces Interest Rates For PPF, NSC, Find Out What Has Changed From October-December?
Small Savings Schemes: Govt Announces Interest Rates For PPF, NSC, Find Out What Has Changed From October-December?
Small Savings Schemes: Govt Announces Interest Rates For PPF, NSC, Find Out What Has Changed From October-December?
Small Savings Schemes: Govt Announces Interest Rates For PPF, NSC, Find Out What Has Changed From October-December?

QUICK LINKS