Small Savings Schemes: Govt Announces Interest Rates For PPF, NSC, Find Out What Has Changed From October-December?

The Ministry of Finance has formally declared that the rate of interest for several small savings schemes (SSS), along with Public Provident Fund (PPF) and National Savings Certificate (NSC), will continue to be the same for the 3rd quarter of this financial year 2025-26.

These rates are effective from tomorrow, October 1, 2025 and will remain constant with those set for the 2nd quarter of this financial year 2025-26, that from July to September.

In an announcement out today, September 30, 2025, the Department of Economic Affairs confirmed that the interest rates for small savings schemes would not be changed.

Also, the rates will continue as those notified for the 2nd quarter, which ran from July 1, 2025, to September 30, 2025.

Small Savings Schemes: What Are the Existing Interest Rates?

Hereunder, are the recent interest rates that have been announced for several small savings schemes for the 3rd quarter of financial year 2025-26:

1. Public Provident Fund (PPF): The rate of interest on PPF accounts will continue to be fixed at 7.1%.

2. Sukanya Samriddhi Scheme: The rate of interest for the Sukanya Samriddhi Scheme will continue to be static at 8.2%.



3. 3 Years Term Deposit Scheme: The rate of interest for this scheme will continue to be at 7.1%.



4. Post Office Savings Deposit Scheme: The rate of interest for this scheme will continue to be fixed at 4%.



5. Kisan Vikas Patra: The rate of interest for KVP will continue to be fixed at 7.5%, with investments growing in 115 months (around 9.7 years).



6. National Savings Certificate (NSC): The rate of interest for National Savings Certificate will be fixed at 7.7% for the 3rd quarter of October to December.



7. Monthly Income Scheme (MIS): The India Post Office-backed MIS will provide a rate of interest of 7.4% for the upcoming quarter.

These rate of interest will be applicable to all investments made in these small savings schemes between October 1, 2025, and December 31, 2025.

The Government of Indian revises the rate of interest for small savings schemes (SSS) each quarter. These structures are mainly accomplished by post offices and banks. The previous revision was done in the 4th quarter of financial year 2024, that is from January to March.

