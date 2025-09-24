PF Balance Check Got Easier: How To Check Through EPFO UMANG App & Other Methods

EPFO, Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation has updated its services to benefit millions of employees who are salaried in India. They can now easily access their Provident Fund (PF) account specifics with just a click.

Employees can nowadays check the balance amount in their PF account through numerous digital platforms, together with the UMANG app, the EPFO web portal, mobile SMS, and missed call alert services. These facilities are intended to ensure transparency, encourage digital access, and strengthen users to monitor their retirement savings at any point of time.

This facility of checking your PF balance will play a vital role in individual financial planning, specifically when the Provident Fund serves as a social security for the employees. The balance shows the contribution of both employee and employer along with interest gained, providing a snapshot of an employee’s increasing retirement corpus.

Hereunder are the key methods to crosscheck your PF balance:

1. UMANG App (Unified Mobile Application for New-age Governance)

• Go to Google Play Store or Apple App Store.

• Download UMANG app. from the App store.

• Complete Mobile Registration process.

• Enter your mobile number for OTP.

• Select EPFO through list of services.

• Select ‘Employee Centric Services’

• Opt for ‘View Passbook’.

• Enter the Universal Account Number (UAN) given to you.

• Enter registered mobile number.

• You will get an OTP, post which your PF balance and transaction history will be showed.

2. EPFO Member Portal

• Go to the Website: https://unifiedportal-mem.epfindia.gov.in

• Log through your Universal Account Number (UAN) and password.

• Select ‘View Passbook’ to see your contributions along with the balance.

3. SMS Service

• Go to the text messaging services of your registered Mobile number.

• Type EPFOHO UAN.

• Send this SMS directly to 7738299899

• You will get a balance through SMS in your chosen language.

4. Missed Call Service

• Dial 011-22901406 from your registered number.

• Give a missed call.

• You will get PF balance SMS.

In order to use these services, make sure that your UAN is active and connected with your Aadhaar, PAN, and bank account. Your mobile number must also be registered with the EPFO.

Also Read: 7th Pay Commission DA Hike: Massive Salary Boost For Central Govt Employees Likely To Get 58% DA Before Diwali, 2023–2025 Analysis