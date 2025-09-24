LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Ladakh Protest whatsapp ABC News donald trump 71st national film awards FED Meeting bjp Barack Obama bcci Ladakh Protest whatsapp ABC News donald trump 71st national film awards FED Meeting bjp Barack Obama bcci Ladakh Protest whatsapp ABC News donald trump 71st national film awards FED Meeting bjp Barack Obama bcci Ladakh Protest whatsapp ABC News donald trump 71st national film awards FED Meeting bjp Barack Obama bcci
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Ladakh Protest whatsapp ABC News donald trump 71st national film awards FED Meeting bjp Barack Obama bcci Ladakh Protest whatsapp ABC News donald trump 71st national film awards FED Meeting bjp Barack Obama bcci Ladakh Protest whatsapp ABC News donald trump 71st national film awards FED Meeting bjp Barack Obama bcci Ladakh Protest whatsapp ABC News donald trump 71st national film awards FED Meeting bjp Barack Obama bcci
LIVE TV
Home > Business > PF Balance Check Got Easier: How To Check Through EPFO UMANG App & Other Methods

PF Balance Check Got Easier: How To Check Through EPFO UMANG App & Other Methods

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has updated its services to benefit millions of employees who are salaried in India. Employees can now check the balance amount in their PF account through numerous digital platforms, together with the UMANG app, the EPFO web portal, mobile SMS, and missed call alert services. Check how?

PF Balance Check Got Easier: How To Check Through EPFO UMANG App & Other Methods

Published By: Ankur Mishra
Published: September 24, 2025 15:16:39 IST

EPFO, Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation has updated its services to benefit millions of employees who are salaried in India. They can now easily access their Provident Fund (PF) account specifics with just a click.

Employees can nowadays check the balance amount in their PF account through numerous digital platforms, together with the UMANG app, the EPFO web portal, mobile SMS, and missed call alert services. These facilities are intended to ensure transparency, encourage digital access, and strengthen users to monitor their retirement savings at any point of time.

This facility of checking your PF balance will play a vital role in individual financial planning, specifically when the Provident Fund serves as a social security for the employees. The balance shows the contribution of both employee and employer along with interest gained, providing a snapshot of an employee’s increasing retirement corpus.

Hereunder are the key methods to crosscheck your PF balance:

1. UMANG App (Unified Mobile Application for New-age Governance)
•    Go to Google Play Store or Apple App Store.
•    Download UMANG app. from the App store.
•    Complete Mobile Registration process.
•    Enter your mobile number for OTP.
•    Select EPFO through list of services.
•    Select ‘Employee Centric Services’ 
•    Opt for ‘View Passbook’.
•    Enter the Universal Account Number (UAN) given to you.
•    Enter registered mobile number.
•    You will get an OTP, post which your PF balance and transaction history will be showed.

2. EPFO Member Portal
•    Go to the Website: https://unifiedportal-mem.epfindia.gov.in
•    Log through your Universal Account Number (UAN) and password.
•    Select ‘View Passbook’ to see your contributions along with the balance.

3. SMS Service
•    Go to the text messaging services of your registered Mobile number.
•    Type EPFOHO UAN.
•    Send this SMS directly to 7738299899
•    You will get a balance through SMS in your chosen language.

4. Missed Call Service
•    Dial 011-22901406 from your registered number.
•    Give a missed call.
•    You will get PF balance SMS.

In order to use these services, make sure that your UAN is active and connected with your Aadhaar, PAN, and bank account. Your mobile number must also be registered with the EPFO.

Also Read: 7th Pay Commission DA Hike: Massive Salary Boost For Central Govt Employees Likely To Get 58% DA Before Diwali, 2023–2025 Analysis

Tags: EPFOEPFO Launches Online PortalEPFO Launches Passbook LiteEPFO Launches Passbook Lite and Annexure KPF Balance CheckPF Balance through SMSprovident fundUmangUMANG App

RELATED News

J-K Police busts multi-crore land compensation scam; conducts raids in Bandipora, Budgam
Leh Ladakh: Who Is Behind The Protests, What Are The Demands, And What Has Sonam Wangchuk Said
Ladakh Statehood Protest: BJP Office Set On Fire, Stone Pelting, Protest Turns Violent
11th International Iconic Awards 2025 Shines with Star Power, Stellar Hosts & Iconic Performances
Who Is Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati? ‘Come To My Room, I Will…’ Delhi Godman Accused Of Molesting Multiple Women In Ashram

LATEST NEWS

China slammed for fireworks spectacle on fragile Tibetan Plateau
What Is The Real-Life Shah Bano Case On Which Emraan Hashmi-Yami Gautam’s New Movie ‘Haq’ Is Based? Check Teaser Here!
SSC Selection Post Phase 13 Exam Date 2025 OUT: Check SSC Re Exam Date After Tech Failures | Check Updated Vaccancy
Donald Trump’s UN Meltdown Triggers Panic Over His Mental Health, US President’s Niece Sounds Alarm
Pakistan's Abrar Ahmed surges towards top spot in T20I rankings
Alia Bhatt Dazzles At Milan Fashion Week In Gucci’s La Famiglia Collection – Stunning Look Steals Spotlight
PF Balance Check Got Easier: How To Check Through EPFO UMANG App & Other Methods
Who Is Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati? ‘Come To My Room, I Will…’ Delhi Godman Accused Of Molesting Multiple Women In Ashram
Leh Is Burning, What Is The Protest For In Ladakh? Answered
Psychological Thriller ‘Vash’ Brings National Recognition to Gujarati Cinema
PF Balance Check Got Easier: How To Check Through EPFO UMANG App & Other Methods

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

PF Balance Check Got Easier: How To Check Through EPFO UMANG App & Other Methods

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

PF Balance Check Got Easier: How To Check Through EPFO UMANG App & Other Methods
PF Balance Check Got Easier: How To Check Through EPFO UMANG App & Other Methods
PF Balance Check Got Easier: How To Check Through EPFO UMANG App & Other Methods
PF Balance Check Got Easier: How To Check Through EPFO UMANG App & Other Methods

QUICK LINKS