Following China’s export ban on key minerals like antimony, gallium, and germanium, the U.S. is now receiving antimony oxide via indirect routes through Thailand and Mexico. Chinese-owned firms are increasing shipments abroad, exploiting legal loopholes. While U.S. law permits such imports if routed through licensed third countries, China’s Commerce Ministry has pledged to address export control circumvention.

US Imports of Critical Minerals Surge via Thailand, Mexico After China Export Ban

July 9, 2025 21:34:30 IST

After China banned the shipment of some critical minerals to the United States, Thailand and Mexico have become the main routes for antimony oxide. Data shows that from December to April, the United States continued receiving these materials indirectly.

US Bypassing China’s Monopoly

Amid trade tensions and China’s monopoly in the critical mineral market, the material reaches the US by indirect routes. China restricted the export of antimony, gallium, and germanium to the United States.

These materials are used in applications such as semiconductors, batteries, and military technologies. However, the recent flow of this material to the US market shows indirect access to Chinese-origin materials.

Increased Activity by Chinese-Owned Firms Abroad

Some Chinese export firms have significantly boosted exports of antimony oxide to the US through different shipping routes. These routes are mainly through Mexico and Thailand.

Legal Loopholes and Regulatory Challenges

US law does not prohibit the import of Chinese-origin critical minerals, provided they arrive through licensed third countries. China’s Commerce Ministry has acknowledged efforts to circumvent export controls and vowed to address violations.

