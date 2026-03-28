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Home > Business News > Vijaypat Singhania Former Raymond Group Chairman Passes Away At 87: From Textile Tycoon To Family Feuds, Check His Net Worth, Struggles, And Controversies

Vijaypat Singhania Former Raymond Group Chairman Passes Away At 87: From Textile Tycoon To Family Feuds, Check His Net Worth, Struggles, And Controversies

Indian businessman and former chairman of the Raymond Group Vijaypat Singhania passed away in Mumbai on Saturday evening at age of 87

Vijaypat Singhania
Vijaypat Singhania

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Last updated: March 28, 2026 23:38:53 IST

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Vijaypat Singhania Former Raymond Group Chairman Passes Away At 87: From Textile Tycoon To Family Feuds, Check His Net Worth, Struggles, And Controversies

Indian businessman, Padma Bhushan awardee and former chairman of the Raymond Group Vijaypat Singhania passed away in Mumbai on Saturday evening at age of 87 

(This is a developing story)

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Vijaypat Singhania Former Raymond Group Chairman Passes Away At 87: From Textile Tycoon To Family Feuds, Check His Net Worth, Struggles, And Controversies

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Vijaypat Singhania Former Raymond Group Chairman Passes Away At 87: From Textile Tycoon To Family Feuds, Check His Net Worth, Struggles, And Controversies

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Vijaypat Singhania Former Raymond Group Chairman Passes Away At 87: From Textile Tycoon To Family Feuds, Check His Net Worth, Struggles, And Controversies
Vijaypat Singhania Former Raymond Group Chairman Passes Away At 87: From Textile Tycoon To Family Feuds, Check His Net Worth, Struggles, And Controversies
Vijaypat Singhania Former Raymond Group Chairman Passes Away At 87: From Textile Tycoon To Family Feuds, Check His Net Worth, Struggles, And Controversies
Vijaypat Singhania Former Raymond Group Chairman Passes Away At 87: From Textile Tycoon To Family Feuds, Check His Net Worth, Struggles, And Controversies

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