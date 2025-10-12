LIVE TV
Home > Business > Warner Bros rebuffs Paramount takeover approach, Bloomberg News reports

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 12, 2025 09:10:02 IST

(Reuters) -Warner Bros Discovery has rebuffed Paramount Skydance's initial takeover approach as too low, Bloomberg News reported on Saturday. Warner Bros rejected Paramount's offer of around $20 per share in recent weeks, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter. Warner Bros and Paramount did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. Paramount, led by David Ellison, is exploring several paths in its bid for Warner Bros., including increasing its offer, appealing directly to shareholders, or securing extra support from a financial partner, Bloomberg report added, citing sources. Paramount has been in talks with alternative asset manager Apollo Global Management about backing its bid, Bloomberg reported earlier this week. Ellison, took over Paramount in August after completing an $8 billion merger with his film production company Skydance Media. (Reporting by Devika Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 12, 2025 9:10 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

