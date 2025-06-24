‘We Don’t Just Build Businesses, We Build India’: Gautam Adani’s Bold Message To Shareholders

In a heartfelt and stirring address during the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Adani Group, Chairman Gautam Adani spoke not just as a business leader, but as a committed citizen. He opened the session by saluting India’s armed forces and reflecting on national pride, sacrifice, and the resilience that drives the Adani Group forward, especially in challenging times.

Referring to Operation Sindoor, Adani praised the selfless bravery of India’s defense personnel, saying their dedication serves as a reminder that peace is hard-earned and built on sacrifice not just policy. Quoting in Hindi, he stated, “भारत शांति की कीमत जानता है, मगर कोई आंख दिखाए तो उसे उसकी भाषा में जवाब देना भी जानता है” (India knows the value of peace, but if someone dares to show his arrogance, then it also knows how to reply in his own language.) a strong message that India is both peace-loving and prepared to respond when provoked.

Adani also paid tribute to the victims of the Air India Flight 171 tragedy, emphasizing that such moments remind us what truly matters — lives, families, and the dreams we carry.

India’s Rise and the Group’s Resilience

As global uncertainty continues, Adani lauded India’s unique growth story amid political and economic turbulence worldwide. “India stood apart,” he declared, noting that the country’s progress wasn’t accidental but a result of bold vision and strong policymaking, both at the Centre and in the states.

Drawing from personal memories and quoting his mother’s wisdom, Adani invoked the metaphor of stormy seas, saying true leadership is tested not in calm but in crisis. This, he said, has been proven by the Adani Group’s response to global scrutiny and regulatory challenges.

On Regulatory Scrutiny and Governance

Adani addressed the allegations surrounding Adani Green Energy by the U.S. Department of Justice and the SEC, stating unequivocally that no member of the Adani Group has been charged with violating the FCPA or obstructing justice.

“We live in a world where negativity often echoes louder than truth,” he said, reaffirming that the Group’s governance standards remain globally aligned and non-negotiable.

Strong Financial Performance Amid Turbulence

Despite global headwinds, the Group achieved record-breaking results in FY25:

Revenues grew by 7%, totaling ₹2,71,664 crore.

Adjusted EBITDA rose to ₹89,806 crore, marking an 8.2% increase.

Net Debt-to-EBITDA held at a healthy 2.6x.

Adani emphasized the Group’s commitment to infrastructure-led development and revealed a historic CAPEX plan of $15–20 billion annually over the next five years positioning it not just as an investor in businesses, but in India’s future.

Sector-Wise Highlights

Key milestones across Adani’s portfolio included:

Adani Power surpassed 100 billion units of generation, with a target to reach 31 GW by 2030.

Adani Green is building the world’s largest renewable energy park in Khavda and targets 50 GW of capacity by 2030.

Adani Energy Solutions secured ₹44,000 crore in new transmission orders and is executing smart metering projects worth ₹13,600 crore.

Adani New Industries is on track for a 10 GW solar module manufacturing facility and is scaling its electrolyzer production.

Adani Ports handled a record 450 MMT of cargo, aligning with the PM’s Gati Shakti Mission to empower MSMEs and reduce trade friction.

Natural Resources division reported 47 million tonnes in production and is pioneering hydrogen-powered mining trucks.

Ambuja and ACC Cement reached 100 MTPA capacity, achieving 72% of their 140 MTPA goal set for FY27–28.

Building the Future: Airports, Defence, Urban Renewal

The Aviation division saw 94 million passengers and is set to launch the Navi Mumbai International Airport this year, with an eventual 90 million passenger capacity.

On the Defence front, Adani’s drones and anti-drone technologies played a pivotal role in Operation Sindoor, underlining the Group’s commitment to national security.

He also detailed the Dharavi Redevelopment Project, which aims to transform Asia’s largest slum into a modern township with housing for over 1 million people, complete with parks, schools, hospitals, and transit hubs.

Nation-Building Through Healthcare, Skills and Spiritual Values

Adani revisited the family’s ₹60,000 crore philanthropic pledge, highlighting major healthcare projects in Ahmedabad and Mumbai — 1,000-bed campuses developed with Mayo Clinic expertise.

The Adani Skill University in Mundra, built with partners like ITEES Singapore and IGCC, aims to create a globally certified, industry-ready workforce.

He concluded with reflections from the Maha Kumbh Mela, where over 5,000 Adani employees volunteered in the Mahaprasad Seva, feeding lakhs of devotees. Performing the Ganga Aarti at Triveni Sangam, he said, was among the most emotional moments of his life.

“We’re not laying concrete; we’re laying conviction,” Adani said, urging that history remember the Group not for its balance sheet, but for the strength of its backbone and the storms it has weathered.

