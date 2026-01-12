LIVE TV
Who Is Radhakishan Damani? The Low-Profile Billionaire Steering DMart As Share Price Draws Attention After Q3 Results

Who Is Radhakishan Damani? The Low-Profile Billionaire Steering DMart As Share Price Draws Attention After Q3 Results

Radhakishan Damani, DMart founder, transitioned from stock market legend to retail visionary. His disciplined, value-driven approach built DMart into a profitable, efficient chain while DMart share price remains in focus.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: January 12, 2026 12:28:31 IST

Who Is Radhakishan Damani? The Low-Profile Billionaire Steering DMart As Share Price Draws Attention After Q3 Results

As DMart Share Price is in Focus, Let’s Meet Radhakishan Damani, the Quiet Mind Behind India’s Retail Giant

Radhakishan Damani has a silent but mighty presence in India’s investment and retail sectors. He is best known as the founder of DMart (Avenue Supermarts Ltd.), which he launched in 2002, marking a rare and highly successful transition from stock market legend to retail visionary. As DMart share prices remain in sharp focus, it is worth taking a closer look at the man behind the transformation. Damani, fondly called “Mr. White & White” for his trademark plain attire, prefers to let numbers speak rather than noise or hype. His approach is built on patience, discipline, and deep value, qualities that shaped his investing career and are deeply embedded in DMart’s DNA. While many chased rapid expansion, Damani moved slowly and deliberately, focusing on cost control, operational efficiency, and customer trust. This measured strategy quietly built a retail giant that is sustainable, resilient, and profitable. In a world of flashy founders, Damani stands out as a calm yet powerful force, proving that quiet conviction can create the greatest impact.

DMart Owner Radhakishan Damani: A Life Built on Patience, Discipline, and Quiet Conviction

DMart’s Impact On Indian Retail

Avenue Supermarts, operating under the DMart brand, has emerged as one of India’s most trusted retail chains. Its focus on operational efficiency, cost control, and value-driven pricing has fostered strong customer loyalty and reshaped organized retail in the country.

DMart Share Price Today

  • Opening Price: ₹3,841.60 on BSE

  • Intraday High: ₹3,917.95

  • Intraday Low: ₹3,764.35

First published on: Jan 12, 2026 12:28 PM IST
