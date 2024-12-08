Who Is Rishi Parti? Businessman Buys Ultra-Luxury DLF Flat In Gurugram For ₹190 Crore

Rishi Parti, 47, is the founder and Managing Director of Info-x Software Technology Pvt Ltd.

Businessman and tech entrepreneur Rishi Parti has made headlines by purchasing an ultra-luxury penthouse in Gurugram’s DLF Camellias for a record ₹190 crore. Spanning 16,000 square feet, this high-end property is one of the most expensive apartment deals in India.

The Camellias, located on the prestigious Golf Course Road in Gurugram, is known for offering state-of-the-art amenities and a lifestyle tailored for the ultra-wealthy. With this transaction, Gurugram continues to position itself as a major player in India’s luxury real estate market, competing with Mumbai and Bengaluru.

Who is Rishi Parti?

Rishi Parti, 47, is the founder and Managing Director of Info-x Software Technology Pvt Ltd, a company specializing in logistics and digital transformation solutions.

Parti co-founded the Gurugram-based firm in 2001 at the age of 24. Over the years, Info-x has grown to serve clients across 15 countries, employing around 150 people. The company provides technology-driven logistics solutions for freight forwarders, shippers, and carriers.

Parti is also an angel investor and serves as a director in multiple ventures, including Find My Stay Pvt Ltd and Integrator Ventures Pvt Ltd.

Gurugram’s Luxury Market Boom

This ₹190 crore deal underscores the rising prominence of Gurugram as a premium property destination. Golf Course Road, dubbed North India’s “billionaires’ row,” is emerging as a hub for ultra-luxury developments. Real estate experts compare it to Mumbai’s Altamount Road and Delhi’s Lutyens’ Zone, drawing parallels to global luxury hotspots like New York’s Billionaires’ Row.

High-end projects such as DLF Camellias and DLF’s upcoming Dahlias are redefining the city’s real estate landscape. The demand for exclusive homes in Gurugram reflects a shift in preferences among India’s wealthy elite, who now see the region as a top-tier residential location.

ALSO READ: Luxury hits a high: Gurgaon apartment sold for nearly Rs 2 lakh per sq ft