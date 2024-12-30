Home
Monday, December 30, 2024
Who Is Shark Tank India’s New Panel Judge Kunal Bahl? Snapdeal Co-founder Snaps Aman Gupta Over Deal Gone Wrong

Bahl will join the returning sharks Anupam Mittal, Aman Gupta, Namita Thapar, and Ritesh Agarwal (founder and Group CEO of OYO).

Shark Tank India, the popular business reality show, is gearing up for its highly anticipated fourth season. A recently released promo hints at intense drama, not just among the entrepreneurs presenting their ideas but also within the panel of ‘sharks.’

The teaser begins with Kunal Bahl, co-founder of Snapdeal and the newest member of the shark panel, making waves during a pitch by The Naturik Co. In a surprising move, Bahl commits to an investment of ₹4 crore, catching Aman Gupta, co-founder of boAt Lifestyle, off guard. Anupam Mittal, CEO of People Group and Shaadi.com, quickly matches the offer, setting the tone for a season filled with fierce competition.

The promo teases, “This season, the sharks are hungrier than ever.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shark Tank India (@sharktank.india)

The tension rises as Lenskart CEO Peyush Bansal and Emcure Pharmaceuticals’ Executive Director Namita Thapar step in with compelling offers for various entrepreneurs. Meanwhile, Kunal Bahl and Anupam Mittal emerge as major rivals, competing to outdo each other. In one notable moment, Bahl criticizes the use of royalties in investment deals, calling it a tactic to take advantage of entrepreneurs.

The spotlight soon shifts to the sharks themselves. Bahl’s confident demeanor sparks a clash with Aman Gupta. Gupta advises, “You can’t approach this individually,” to which Bahl confidently replies, “I know how to make deals.” Gupta counters, “It’s your first time on Shark Tank, right?” prompting Bahl’s sharp response, “But I’ve done far more deals than you.”

The promo crescendos with a dramatic moment featuring Anupam Mittal. Holding a cheque, he tells a contestant that encouragement alone cannot build a business, theatrically asking, “Shall I tear this away then?”

With rivalries heating up and significant investments on the line, Season 4 of Shark Tank India promises an exhilarating blend of ambition, drama, and innovation.

Who Is Shark Tank India’s New Panel Judge Kunal Bahl?

Kunal Bahl, co-founder of Snapdeal and Titan Capital and a promoter of Unicommerce, is joining the Shark Tank India panel for Season 4, replacing Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal.

Bahl will join the returning sharks Anupam Mittal, Aman Gupta, Namita Thapar, and Ritesh Agarwal (founder and Group CEO of OYO). Known for his entrepreneurial and investment expertise, Bahl has scaled multiple tech ventures and invested in over 250 startups.

He previously appeared on the Prime Video show Mission Start Ab, where he mentored innovators competing for funding and guidance.

