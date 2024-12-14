Home
Sunday, December 15, 2024
Why Akasa Airline Pilots Have Flagged Airline’s Safety And Training Process? Seeks Civil Aviation Minister’s Intervention

In a letter to Civil Aviation Minister Naidu, the pilots requested an independent investigation into the airline’s management practices, training methods, and safety protocols.

A section of Akasa Air pilots has raised concerns over alleged issues related to the airline’s training processes and safety standards, urging the Ministry of Civil Aviation to intervene. However, the airline has denied these claims, calling them “baseless and untrue.”

Letter to Civil Aviation Minister

In a letter dated December 11 to Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu, the pilots requested an independent investigation into the airline’s management practices, training methods, and safety protocols. The concerns reportedly include allegations that 84 pilots resigned with just a day’s notice, according to a PTI report.

Akasa Airlines ‘Denies’ such claims

In a statement issued on December 14, an Akasa Air spokesperson dismissed the allegations as “false” and stated that they do not represent the views of the airline’s pilots. The airline further emphasized its commitment to maintaining a supportive work environment, citing employee surveys that indicate pilots report the highest levels of job satisfaction among all employee groups.

The airline also highlighted that 324 pilots have joined Akasa Air since October 2023, maintaining an annualized attrition rate of less than 1 percent among its pilot workforce. Akasa Air added that only a small number of its pilots sought job opportunities outside the company in 2024.

The concerns come in the wake of a Rs 30 lakh fine imposed on Akasa Air by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) in October for deficiencies in crew training. Despite the fine, the airline continues to expand its operations, currently flying a fleet of 26 aircraft to 27 destinations, including five international cities.

Influx in Funding to Akasa

Meanwhile, Akasa Air is reportedly in discussions to raise $130-140 million in funding. A consortium led by Premji Invest and Claypond Capital has expressed interest in acquiring a minority stake in the airline.

If the deal is done, it will dilute the shareholding of the Jhunjhunwala family and CEO Vinay Dube, who collectively hold around 67 percent of the airline’s shares.

The Jhunjhunwala family will remain the largest single shareholder, with a 38 percent stake.

Akasa Air, which has been operational for over two years, previously faced challenges related to its pilot workforce.

ALSO READ: Plan For The December Stock Market Holidays And Avoid Trading On These Non-Working Days

 

Akasa Air Training Akasa airlines Akasa Pilots Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu

