Plan For The December Stock Market Holidays And Avoid Trading On These Non-Working Days

In December 2024, traders and investors in India will experience 10 non-trading days on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE). These closures, which include regular weekends and a major holiday, are important to note to avoid any disruptions in your trading schedule. Let’s explore the full list of stock market holidays in December 2024 and what you need to know to plan ahead.

Important Stock Market Holidays in December 2024

The stock markets will be closed for a total of 10 days in December, consisting of:

Apart from the usual weekends, the most significant closure is for Christmas on December 25, when both the BSE and NSE will be shut for the entire day. This marks the final holiday for the year.

Why December 25 is a Key Holiday for Traders

Christmas Day (December 25) is the one day in December when the markets will close due to the holiday. All trading segments, including the Equity Segment, Equity Derivatives Segment, and Securities Lending and Borrowing (SLB) Segment, will remain closed. Traders will get a brief respite from the markets to celebrate the festive season.

Total Number of Non-Trading Days in December 2024

In total, there will be 10 non-trading days this December:

This means there will be a total of 10 days where no trading will take place. Traders should plan accordingly to avoid delays and missed opportunities.

Stock Market Trading Hours on Regular Days

On days when the stock market is open, trading happens as per a set schedule:

Pre-open session: 9:00 AM to 9:08 AM (Order entry and modification)

9:00 AM to 9:08 AM (Order entry and modification) Regular trading session: 9:15 AM to 3:30 PM

9:15 AM to 3:30 PM Closing session: 3:40 PM to 4:00 PM

3:40 PM to 4:00 PM Block Deal Session: Morning: 8:45 AM to 9:00 AM Afternoon: 2:05 PM to 2:20 PM



Flexibility in Market Timings

It’s important to note that market timings can sometimes change. The BSE and NSE may adjust trading hours or introduce new closures as needed. Therefore, always stay updated with official announcements from the exchanges.

How to Plan for Stock Market Holidays in December

With 10 non-trading days in December, it’s crucial to plan your trading activities carefully:

Avoid trading on non-working days: Ensure that you are not placing orders on Christmas Day or weekends. Check the schedule regularly: Stay informed about any adjustments in trading hours or extra holidays by checking official notices from the exchanges. Adjust your strategies: With fewer trading days, you may want to adjust your trading strategy to make the most of the active days.

By being aware of the stock market holiday schedule for December 2024, you can make informed decisions and manage your investments effectively during the festive season.

Summary of Stock Market Holidays for December 2024