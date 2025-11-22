LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
delhi 1 Billion Dollar Fine china Dubai Air Show delhi blast congress Google AI donald trump delhi 1 Billion Dollar Fine china Dubai Air Show delhi blast congress Google AI donald trump delhi 1 Billion Dollar Fine china Dubai Air Show delhi blast congress Google AI donald trump delhi 1 Billion Dollar Fine china Dubai Air Show delhi blast congress Google AI donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
delhi 1 Billion Dollar Fine china Dubai Air Show delhi blast congress Google AI donald trump delhi 1 Billion Dollar Fine china Dubai Air Show delhi blast congress Google AI donald trump delhi 1 Billion Dollar Fine china Dubai Air Show delhi blast congress Google AI donald trump delhi 1 Billion Dollar Fine china Dubai Air Show delhi blast congress Google AI donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Why Has A US Court Ordered BYJU’s Founder Raveendran To Pay Over $1 Billion? Fund Diversion Case Explained

Why Has A US Court Ordered BYJU’s Founder Raveendran To Pay Over $1 Billion? Fund Diversion Case Explained

Byju Raveendran: A US bankruptcy court has ordered Byju’s founder Byju Raveendran to pay more than $1.07 billion, issuing a harsh default judgment that holds him personally liable for concealing and diverting funds from Byju’s Alpha, the edtech company’s US-based financing arm. In its ruling, the Delaware bankruptcy court said the extraordinary penalty was warranted after months of deliberate obstruction, noting that Raveendran repeatedly blocked efforts to trace hundreds of millions of dollars missing from the bankrupt subsidiary.

Why Has A US Court Ordered BYJU's Founder Raveendran To Pay Over $1 Billion? Fund Diversion Case Explained (Pic Credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Why Has A US Court Ordered BYJU's Founder Raveendran To Pay Over $1 Billion? Fund Diversion Case Explained (Pic Credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Published By: Meera Verma
Last updated: November 22, 2025 14:57:52 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Why Has A US Court Ordered BYJU’s Founder Raveendran To Pay Over $1 Billion? Fund Diversion Case Explained

Byju Raveendran: A US bankruptcy court has ordered Byju’s founder Byju Raveendran to pay more than $1.07 billion, issuing a harsh default judgment that holds him personally liable for concealing and diverting funds from Byju’s Alpha, the edtech company’s US-based financing arm.

In its ruling, the Delaware bankruptcy court said the extraordinary penalty was warranted after months of deliberate obstruction, noting that Raveendran repeatedly blocked efforts to trace hundreds of millions of dollars missing from the bankrupt subsidiary.

The court observed that Raveendran failed to comply with discovery orders and remained evasive despite multiple opportunities to cooperate. Because of this continued non-compliance, the judge ruled that a default judgment was the only effective remedy.

According to the order, the court will enter default judgment against Raveendran for $533 million under the primary claim, and an additional $540.6 million under Counts II, V and VI of the complaint. The ruling also directs Raveendran to produce a complete and accurate accounting of the Alpha funds and all associated proceeds, including the Camshaft LP interest along with every subsequent movement of the money.

Byju’s Alpha At The Centre Of The Financial Dispute

Byju’s Alpha, incorporated in Delaware in 2021, was designed as a special-purpose vehicle to raise and manage Byju’s $1.2 billion term loan sourced from a consortium of global lenders. The entity had no operational business functions and served primarily as a holding structure for the loan proceeds, according to a report by Moneycontrol.

Court records show that the subsidiary became the core entity through which the disputed $533 million was transferred.

The heart of the legal dispute revolves around the movement of $533 million from Byju’s Alpha to Camshaft Capital, a small hedge fund based in Miami. The transfer was followed by additional transactions routed through linked entities associated with Byju’s, with the court ruling that Raveendran personally directed and oversaw these financial steps.

Lenders’ Allegations

Byju’s Alpha was created during the period when Raveendran oversaw the parent company, Think & Learn Private Limited (TLPL), which operated the Byju’s brand. TLPL had secured a $1 billion Term Loan B from US lenders. Those lenders later accused Byju’s Alpha of breaching loan terms, claiming that $533 million was moved out of the US in violation of the agreement.

Following these allegations, Glas Trust, acting on behalf of the lenders, approached the Delaware court and obtained an order granting it control of Byju’s Alpha.

Both Byju’s Alpha and Glas Trust subsequently approached the Delaware Bankruptcy Court seeking discovery related to the missing $533 million and connected financial transfers. According to the reports, the court had previously issued a contempt order after Raveendran failed to respond to discovery demands or pay the penalties imposed on him.

The judgment noted that Raveendran’s continued refusal to participate in the discovery process appeared to be a deliberate personal choice.

“The facts and circumstances of this case indicate that Raveendran’s continuing failure to adequately respond to the pending discovery requests is a personal decision by Raveendran, himself,” the order stated.

The court further observed that Raveendran, who resides outside the US, has shown no intention of paying the financial sanctions or complying with discovery orders. Because the existing penalties failed to compel action, the court said a stronger measure such as issuing a default judgment had become necessary.

READ MORE: Gig and Platform Workers Finally Get A Safety Net, Here’s What The New Labour Laws Change For Them

First published on: Nov 22, 2025 2:56 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: 1 Billion Dollar FineByju founderByju RaveendranFund Diversion Casehome-hero-pos-4US bankruptcy courtUS Court

RELATED News

Maruti Suzuki Bets On Mobility Tech: A Small Investment With Big Signals, Here Is What You Need To Know

New Labour Codes Explained: What Are The New Labour Laws, And How Will They Supercharge Your Work Life?

Big Win for Employees: New Labour Law Cuts Gratuity Eligibility To JUST 1 Year

New Labour Codes: Salary Deadline Fixed, Gig Workers Legal Recognition, Minimum Wage Guarantee & More | Check Full List

Bitcoin Suffers Flash Crash To $80K, Experts Warn It May Drop To…

LATEST NEWS

IRCTC Big Travel Update: Will Passengers Still Get Free Water Bottle On Rajdhani Express? Here’s What We Know

Government Rolls Out Code On Social Security, 2020: A Major Reform For Indian Workers

Alert for Google Chrome Users! CERT-In Issues Urgent Warning, Do This Now Before Hackers Strike

Who Was Harman Sidhu? Punjabi Singer, Best Known For ‘Paper Ya Pyar,’ Dies At 37 In Tragic Road Accident

Instagram Drama! Hardik Pandya & Mahieka Sharma Turn Engagement Rumours into Internet Circus, Model Finally Puts an End to All Assumptions

Pat Cummins Gives Major Update On His Availability for Second Ashes Test – More Worry For Australia?

Delhi Offices To Work With 50% Staff Amid Poor Air Quality? Here’s What New GRAP Guidelines Say About WFH

Massive Fire Erupts In Dharavi, Bringing Mumbai As Train Services Halt Between Mahim And Bandra, No Casualities Reported

Babri Masjid Row: TMC MLA’s Statement Sparks Political Storm, Saints Demand His Arrest With Rs 1 Crore Bounty

Meet Palash Muchhal, Smriti Mandhana’s Fiance: Famous Music Composer, Ex-Child Actor, Net Worth Will Surprise You

Why Has A US Court Ordered BYJU’s Founder Raveendran To Pay Over $1 Billion? Fund Diversion Case Explained

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Why Has A US Court Ordered BYJU’s Founder Raveendran To Pay Over $1 Billion? Fund Diversion Case Explained

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Why Has A US Court Ordered BYJU’s Founder Raveendran To Pay Over $1 Billion? Fund Diversion Case Explained
Why Has A US Court Ordered BYJU’s Founder Raveendran To Pay Over $1 Billion? Fund Diversion Case Explained
Why Has A US Court Ordered BYJU’s Founder Raveendran To Pay Over $1 Billion? Fund Diversion Case Explained
Why Has A US Court Ordered BYJU’s Founder Raveendran To Pay Over $1 Billion? Fund Diversion Case Explained

QUICK LINKS