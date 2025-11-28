Will Permanent Employees Get Gratuity After 1-Year Service? Key Rules, Eligibility, And Labour Code Updates Explained

New Labour Code: Are Permanent Employees Eligible For Gratuity After 1 Year?

If you’re a full-time employee wanting to get gratuity after one year, hang on! The good news is surrounding, but the actual situation is a bit less fantastic. Gratuity in India is not a short-term prize; rather, it is a lot like a loyalty bonus for those who stay for a long time. Permanent employees must still serve continuously for five years before being eligible. Think of it as a long-term commitment in the corporate world where the benefits come only when the commitment is done.

There could be a misunderstanding due to the recent Labour Code changes; however, the one-year gratuity benefits apply only to fixed-term employees and contract workers, not full-timers. So if you are a permanent employee expecting that early payout, you better get ready to enjoy the ride.

The bright side of the story? Once you hit that five-year mark, gratuity will be your just reward, like a money pat on the back for your service and endurance.