India vs Australia, T20 World Cup 2024: India Unleashes Fury With 206-Run Target, Australia Faces Uphill Battle

India vs Australia has always been like a clash between two great titans and the Indian captain Rohit Sharma unleashed all his fury on Australia during the first 10 overs when the Indian side was put to bat first. Australia had won the toss and they chose to ball first. In the last match, India secured a victory against Bangladesh and beat them by 50 runs. Meanwhile Australia in its last match had succumbed to defeat against Afghanistan.

The Indian team has now finished its batting and has managed to achieve 205 runs in 20 overs. The key highlight of the match was Rohit Sharma hitting a half-century in just 19 balls, He even smashed 28 of the 29 runs in Mitchell Starc’s over which was the third over of the match.

Starc eventually got the wicket and dismissed Rohit, but Rohit had done the damage and scored 92 runs out of 41 balls with 8 sixes and 7 fours to finish off his set. The Australian team was able to calm the seas in the latter 15th and 19th overs

Australia’s defeat to Afghanistan in the previous match has left them in a precarious position, and their situation could worsen if they don’t secure a win against India today. However, it’s not just Rohit Sharma and his team they need to worry about. Heavy rains hit St. Lucia on the eve of the match, and more rain is forecasted during the game itself.

A defeat or a washout would leave Australia finishing the Super 8 with just two or three points, respectively. If Afghanistan then beats Bangladesh in their match, starting at 6 AM IST, Afghanistan would advance, knocking Australia out of the competition. This scenario is especially dramatic as Australia currently holds both the World Test Championship and ODI World Cup titles. They are on the brink of a historic achievement, aiming to secure world titles in all three formats simultaneously.

