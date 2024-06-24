PGA's Travelers Championship Gets Disrupted By Protestors Carrying Smoke Bombs- See Video Here!

During the last hole of regulation at the Travelers Championship on Sunday, six people emerged from the crowd and charged the 18th green, causing a five-minute delay in the finish.

Before Scottie Scheffler, Tom Kim, and Akshay Bhatia completed their rounds, the people sprayed red and white powder, staining the grass.

Scheffler left a potential 26-foot clincher from the fringe on the right edge of the cup, then tapped in for par as the invaders were tackled by the police and carried off.

Kim, who was one stroke behind Scheffler going into the last hole, tied the match with a 10-foot birdie putt to force a sudden-death playoff.

Workers arrived with leaf blowers to remove any leftover paint. Before the playoffs, the hole’s location was altered, and Scheffler and Kim were scheduled to play the 18th hole once more. In the end, Scheffler prevailed on the opening playoff hole, recording his sixth victory of 2024.

