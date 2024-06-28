India vs England T20 World Cup 2024: India Clinches Victory In The Semi-finals, Bowling Out England In 16.4 Overs, Clear Path to Finals

The match that we had all been waiting for has finally ended with India bagging the victory in the T20 World Cup semi-finals. The two giants were locking horns with each other after the 2022 battle in Adelaide. India has convincingly defeated England, seeking vengeance for their loss in the 2022 T20 World Cup. Jasprit Bumrah dismisses Jofra Archer leg before wicket, sealing a comprehensive victory.

India has secured their place in the final of the T20 World Cup 2024, where they will face South Africa for the championship title. India had heavily dominated England in the first 10 overs when England was on the batting front, with Axar and Kuldeep both knocking the stumps three times. By the end of the 11th over England had already lost 7 wickets. Axar Patel Player Of The Match Axar Patel receives the Player of the Match award for his superb performance, taking 3 wickets for 23 runs, which notably included dismissing Jos Buttler with his very first delivery of the day!

The pitch this time was much tougher but the Indian team had crossed what it had scored against England in Adelaide two years ago. The Indian Team this time had employed a much more balanced approach which helped in propelling it towards 171 runs in its total tally of runs. One can always argue that the result would have been much better on a flat track and the score might have even crossed 200 runs.

Rohit And Suryakumar Lead With The Partnership

Rohit Sharma on the pitch performed exceptionally and became the first ever Indian captain to score a half-century in the T20 World Cup semi-finals. In the previous match with England India had scored 168 runs in total when it followed its conservative approach. Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav shone brightly with their batting performances, supported by excellent contributions from the rest of the team.

The Rain Problem

Rain continued to play hide and seek after the toss was done and the match had to be halted again in the 8th over of the match when India was batting, which did not sound good for India as it had just started to gain momentum after the powerplay.

Yet India was able to emerge victorious and raged down heavily on England during its bowling. India has advanced to the finals of three consecutive ICC tournaments: the WTC, ODI World Cup, and now the T20 World Cup.

India V. England T-20 Face off history

The T20Is have witnessed India and England against each other 23 times. Where the Indian team has emerged victorious 12 times, the English have won 11 matches. Although in T20 World Cups, the countries have clashed only 4 times and both have won twice each.

Match players:

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav

England: Phil Salt, Jos Buttler (c& wk), Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Reece Topley, Adil Rashid

