Aamir Khan Deepfake Scandal: Mumbai Police Files FIR Over Alleged Political Video

FIR has been lodged by Mumbai police against an unidentified individual in relation to a deepfake video featuring actor Aamir Khan endorsing a political party, officials confirmed.

Filed at the Khar Police station by Mr. Khan’s representatives, the FIR cites relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), such as 419 (impersonation), 420 (cheating), along with provisions of the Information Technology Act.

सोशल मीडिया पर कल से ही एक खबर खूब वायरल हो रही है. 30 सेकेंड के विडिओ में अभिनेता अमीर खान जुमला और 15 लाख रुपये की बात करते नजर आ रहे है. #Amirkhan pic.twitter.com/l1zYEAjWNg — Vocal TV (@vocal_tv) April 17, 2024

The video, approximately 27 seconds long, appears to have been altered using artificial intelligence (AI) to depict Mr. Khan discussing the avoidance of political rhetoric (jumla).

In response, a spokesperson for the actor emphasized that while Mr. Khan has participated in Election Commission campaigns over the years to raise awareness, he has never endorsed any specific political party.

The disputed deepfake footage inserts Mr. Khan into a scene from an episode of his television show, ‘Satyamev Jayate’, dating back a decade.

The spokesperson further clarified, “Throughout his 35-year career, Mr. Aamir Khan has never endorsed any political party. He has consistently dedicated his efforts to promoting awareness through Election Commission public service campaigns during numerous elections.”

Expressing concern over the video’s circulation, Mr. Khan’s team affirmed its falsity and reported the matter to relevant authorities, including filing an FIR with the Cyber Crime Cell of the Mumbai Police.