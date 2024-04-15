Sarabjit Singh Murder: Amir Sarfaraz, Convicted in Sarabjit Singh Case, Killed

According to official sources, an unidentified assailant killed a Pakistani underworld figure notorious for his involvement in the killing of Indian national Sarabjit Singh in jail.

The incident occurred in Lahore on Sunday, where Amir Sarfaraz, also known as Tamba, fell victim to two assailants on motorcycles outside his residence in the Islampura area around 1:30 pm. Rushed to a nearby hospital in critical condition, Sarfaraz ultimately succumbed to his injuries.

Reportedly, the attackers gained access to Sarfaraz’s home by ringing the doorbell, then proceeded to fatally shoot him upon entry.

Born in Lahore in 1979, Amir Sarfaraz, alias Tamba, had close ties to the founder of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). Despite facing accusations, including involvement in the attack on Sarabjit Singh in jail, Sarfaraz was acquitted by a Pakistani court in 2018 due to purported “lack of evidence.”

Known colloquially as the “real don of Lahore,” Amir Sarfaraz was affiliated with the “Truckenwalla gang” and was active in the property and drug trades.

Who Is Sarabjit Singh?

Sarabjit Singh, hailing from Punjab, faced a death sentence on charges of espionage and alleged involvement in bomb blasts that claimed the lives of at least 14 Pakistani citizens in Punjab province back in 1990. However, his family and Indian authorities vehemently denied these allegations, asserting that Singh inadvertently crossed the Pakistan border while farming.

After enduring over two decades in a Pakistani prison, Sarabjit Singh passed away in May 2013. He had been confined in Lahore’s Kot Lakhpat Jail for 23 years before falling victim to an assault by fellow inmates, reportedly including Amir Sarfaraz.

The attack occurred shortly after the execution of Afzal Guru, convicted for the 2001 Parliament attack in India.

Suffering severe brain injuries from being struck on the head with bricks by a group of prisoners, the 49-year-old was admitted to Jinnah Hospital in Lahore. Despite medical efforts, he succumbed to his injuries, and his remains were repatriated to India.

Throughout his incarceration, Sarabjit Singh’s elder sister, Dalbir Kaur, relentlessly advocated for her brother’s release.

In 2016, a Hindi film titled ‘Sarabjit,’ featuring actors Randeep Hooda and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, recounted Dalbir Kaur’s struggle to secure her brother’s freedom.