Enraged Over Delay In Birthday Cake, Man Stabs Wife, Son To Death

How much important can a birthday cake must be for a 45 year old man, is a question that is raised after this bizzare incident that was witnessed in Mumbai’s Sakinaka area.

A man of 45 years old, stabbed his wife and son to death over a delayed birthday cake on Monday (June 3). The Sakinaka police station identified the suspect as Rajendra Shinde, who is currently on the run and has been charged with attempted murder following the incident on Sunday.

Shinde’s birthday was on Saturday, June 1. His wife, Ranjana Shinde, who works as a domestic help, managed to bring the cake home only at 12:15 PM the following day due to delays at her job, the official explained.

Infuriated by the late arrival of the cake, Rajendra Shinde began arguing with and verbally abusing his wife. When their son tried to intervene, Shinde grabbed a kitchen knife and stabbed him below the ribs and in the chest in a fit of rage.

As Ranjana Shinde attempted to protect her son, she was also stabbed in the wrist. Both victims sustained injuries and were taken to a nearby hospital by neighbors, while Shinde fled the scene.

Ranjana Shinde was discharged after receiving medical treatment, but her son remains under care at Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar. Following Ranjana’s complaint, a case was registered against Rajendra Shinde under section 307 (attempted murder) of the Indian Penal Code, and efforts are ongoing to apprehend him.

