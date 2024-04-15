Randeep Hooda Expressed Gratitude To The Unknown Man Killing The Killer Of Sarabjit Singh

Actor Randeep Hooda expressed gratitude to unidentified individuals following the reported killing of Amir Sarfaraz, the underworld figure allegedly responsible for the murder of Sarabjit Singh in 2013, in Lahore, Pakistan. Sarfaraz was purportedly attacked and killed by unidentified motorcycle riders in Lahore.

On X, Hooda shared his sentiments stating, “Karma..Thank you Unknown Men. Remembering my Sister Dalbir Kaur and sending love to Swapandeep and Poonam, today some justice to Martyr Sarabjit Singh has been served.”

Randeep Hooda notably portrayed the role of Sarabjit Singh in the 2016 film titled ‘Sarabjit,’ featuring Aishwarya Rai as his sister Dalbir Kaur.

Amir Sarfaraz, also known as Tamba, was a wanted underworld figure in Pakistan. He faced an attack by motorcycle-borne assailants at his residence in Lahore’s Islampura area around 1:30 pm on Sunday, resulting in his demise.

Sarabjit Singh, hailing from Punjab, was sentenced to death on espionage charges and for allegedly perpetrating bomb blasts in Pakistan’s Punjab province in 1990, a claim vehemently disputed by his family and Indian authorities. Sarabjit Singh’s family asserts that he inadvertently crossed the Pakistan border while farming.

In response to the news of Amir Sarfaraz’s demise, Sarabjit Singh’s daughter, Swapandeep, initially expressed satisfaction but later realized that “this was not justice.”