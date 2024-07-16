Son Ignites Mother On Fire Inside UP Police Station, Records Video On Phone

A disturbing video shows police officers in Uttar Pradesh rushing to help after a woman was set on fire inside a police station. The incident occurred around 2 pm at a police station in Aligarh.

The victim, Hemlata, suffered 40% burns and is currently in the hospital, according to police reports.

The CCTV footage reveals the woman entering the police station when a man, identified as her son, doused her with petrol and set her on fire. As a police officer tried to take the lighter from her hand, it fell, and the son ignited the fire using his mobile phone.

A large fireball erupted, causing everyone to step back. The son fell, got up, and began recording the horrifying scene on his phone. He has since been arrested, said Senior Superintendent of Police Sanjiv Suman.

Mr. Suman explained that the incident was related to a family dispute over land. The woman had filed an FIR, and both parties were at the police station to resolve the issue. When no agreement was reached, the son set his mother on fire after she stepped out and returned.

The police have shown the video to the family. Despite the officers’ efforts to intervene, they also suffered burns while trying to extinguish the fire. The woman was immediately taken to the hospital, and the police are ensuring she receives the best possible treatment.

