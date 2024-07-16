Excise Policy Case: SC Pulls Up ED And CBI Over Manish Sisodia's Bail Plea

The Supreme Court has requested responses from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) regarding the bail petition filed by former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia. The matter has been scheduled for a hearing on July 29.

Sisodia is seeking bail in cases related to corruption and money laundering linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy of 2021-22. A bench led by Justice BR Gavai issued a notice on Sisodia’s plea for bail in the separate cases being investigated by the ED and CBI concerning irregularities in the Delhi excise policy.

Sisodia, who was arrested by the CBI in February 2023 and subsequently by the ED a month later, has cited his nearly 16-month-long incarceration as grounds for seeking bail.

MUST READ: Modi 3.0’s Budget: From Income Tax Relief To GST Exemption, Here’s What To Expect

Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, along with advocate Vivek Jain representing Sisodia, highlighted that trials have yet to commence in either case. Jain noted that on October 30, 2023, the Supreme Court had denied bail to Sisodia, citing pending aspects of the investigation.

Nevertheless, the court granted him the freedom to file a new bail application if there is a “change in circumstances” or if the “trial progresses slowly over the next three months.”

Jain stated, “I am in jail for the past 16 months and the delay in trial is not due to my fault. The trial today is moving at snail’s pace, and this is a ground provided in the October 30 judgment for considering bail.”

The bench, which also included justices Sanjay Karol and KV Viswanathan, informed Sisodia’s lawyers that the case would be heard in two weeks.

Sisodia had approached the Supreme Court to appeal against the Delhi High Court’s decision on May 21 denying him bail. Earlier, on June 4, Sisodia had filed an application in the Supreme Court seeking bail.

However, on that day, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the ED, stated that the investigation would be completed and the final complaint or charge sheet would be filed by July 3.

Sisodia informed the Supreme Court that investigations by both the ED and CBI into the Delhi excise policy case are still ongoing. In May and June, the ED filed three additional prosecution complaints, with the latest being filed on June 28, which the trial court has yet to consider.

ALSO READ: Puja Khedkar’s IAS Training Put On Hold By Maharashtra Government: Report