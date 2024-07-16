Puja Khedkar's IAS Training Put On Hold By Maharashtra Government: Report

The training of probationary officer Puja Khedkar, who is currently embroiled in controversy over allegations of bullying and entitled behavior, has been suspended. She has been summoned back to Mussoorie by July 23.

Khedkar has been withdrawn from her District Training Programme after being summoned by the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA) in Mussoorie for “further necessary action,” as stated in a letter from Maharashtra’s additional chief secretary, Nitin Gadre.

Maharashtra: Trainee IAS officer Puja Khedkar relieved from District Training Program of State Government of Maharashtra. The letter from Nitin Gadre, Additional Chief Secretary (P) reads, “…LBSNAA, Mussoorie has decided to keep your District Training Program on hold and… pic.twitter.com/IHXw8ZOhmw — ANI (@ANI) July 16, 2024

A Maharashtra cadre officer, Khedkar is accused of using fraudulent methods to pass the UPSC Civil Services Examination. These accusations include allegedly misrepresenting herself under the physical disabilities and OBC categories and abusing power and privileges during her posting in Pune.

(This is a developing story. We will keep you posted)