From Boots To BrahMos, India Backs Russia Amid War With Ukraine

India and Russia have been military partners for a long time, working together on projects like the BrahMos missile. Now, there’s a new and surprising export from India to Russia, which is currently at war with Ukraine: specialized military boots. These Indian-made boots have become the top choice for the Russian army.

Russia’s use of Indian military boots is surprising but fits well with India’s goal of becoming more self-reliant in defense. These boots are made in Hajipur, Bihar, and are trusted by Russian soldiers for their reliability in various terrains, from battlefields to snowy areas. The boots’ high quality ensures the safety and comfort of Russian soldiers in tough conditions.

Competence Exports Private Limited, based in Hajipur, produces these in-demand boots. General Manager Shiv Kumar Roy said, “In Hajipur, we make safety shoes exported to Russia. This is a big achievement for our company in the international market. We are also expanding into Europe and plan to launch in the domestic market soon.”

Also Read: Hajipur Becomes 2nd Fastest Developing City In Bihar, And There’s A Russian Connection

Why Does the Russian Army Prefer Indian Shoes?

The boots made by Competence Exports are designed to meet the tough needs of the Russian military. They can withstand temperatures as low as -40 degrees Celsius and are slip-resistant, providing crucial protection for soldiers’ feet. Roy noted, “The Russian army needs light, slip-resistant shoes that can handle extreme weather. Our safety shoes meet these needs perfectly.”

Empowering Women in Manufacturing

A remarkable aspect of Competence Exports is its workforce, where 70 percent of the 300 employees are women. This team has produced and exported fashionable shoes to France, Italy, Spain, and the UK. Last year, they exported 1.5 million pairs of shoes worth Rs 100 crore. The company is proud to equip Russian soldiers and hopes to expand to other military forces around the world.

Also Read: BJP Fails Majority In Rajya Sabha, Can The Bills Still Be Passed?