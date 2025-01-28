Home
Tuesday, January 28, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Budget Session 2025: President Murmu To Address Parliament On January 31

The Budget Session 2025 will begin on January 31 with President Droupadi Murmu addressing a joint sitting of Parliament. Following her address, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget on February 1.

Budget Session 2025: President Murmu To Address Parliament On January 31


The first part of the Budget Session 2025 is set to begin on January 31, with President Droupadi Murmu addressing a joint sitting of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. The address will mark the formal commencement of the session, which will run until February 13. As per tradition, the President’s address will be followed by the presentation of the Economic Survey and the Union Budget by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1.

This year’s Budget Session is split into two parts. The first part, running from January 31 to February 13, will feature nine sittings. During this time, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will respond to the Motion of Thanks on the President’s address, and Finance Minister Sitharaman will engage in discussions about the budget.

The session will then break for a brief recess, allowing time for the examination of budget proposals. The second part of the session will resume on March 10 and conclude on April 4, with discussions focusing on the demands for grants of various ministries and the completion of the budgetary process. Overall, the session will have 27 sittings.

Ahead of the session, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju has called for an all-party meeting on January 30 to ensure smooth proceedings. He expressed hope that the opposition would cooperate during discussions, and he anticipates a balanced and inclusive budget from Finance Minister Sitharaman. 

The Lok Sabha Secretariat confirmed that the Fourth Session of the Eighteenth Lok Sabha will commence on January 31 and is expected to conclude on April 4, 2025, subject to government business exigencies. The session’s progression will be crucial in shaping the nation’s financial and economic outlook for the upcoming year.

ALSO READ: Budget 2025: An Overview Of The Current Capital Gains Tax

Budget 2025

