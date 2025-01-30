Generation Z Is Expecting A Young Person-Friendly Budget

Gen Z has high hopes for Union Budget 2025, focusing on job creation, support for startups, digital infrastructure, and sustainable policies. They seek a budget that empowers their career growth, entrepreneurial aspirations, and commitment to a greener future.

list of what Gen Z expects from the upcoming budget

As India’s youngest workforce and largest consumer group, Gen Z (those born between 1997 and 2012) is shaping the future of the nation. With the Union Budget 2025 on the horizon, this generation has high hopes for policies that support their career growth, entrepreneurial dreams, and commitment to sustainability. From better job opportunities to clearer digital asset regulations, Gen Z is pushing for changes that align with their progressive values. Here’s a look at their key expectations:

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

1. Employment and Skill Development: Empowering Gen Z for Future Careers

Gen Z seeks job security, skill development, and a more inclusive workforce. Their expectations include:

More Job Opportunities : Gen Z wants both the private and government sectors to increase hiring, ensuring more career options for young professionals.

: Gen Z wants both the private and government sectors to increase hiring, ensuring more career options for young professionals. Support for Gig Economy and Freelancing : Flexible work models, platform-based jobs, and policies promoting freelancing are top priorities for this generation.

: Flexible work models, platform-based jobs, and policies promoting freelancing are top priorities for this generation. AI and Tech Upskilling : With a focus on staying ahead in the job market, Gen Z demands government-funded training in AI, robotics, and coding.

: With a focus on staying ahead in the job market, Gen Z demands government-funded training in AI, robotics, and coding. Enhanced Internship and Apprenticeship Programs: Collaborations between universities, startups, and industries to provide real-world experience and improve employability.

2. Startup and Entrepreneurship: Fueling Innovation with Support

Gen Z is passionate about entrepreneurship and wants policies that make it easier to start and grow businesses:

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Simplified Taxation and Compliance : Easier GST norms and financial incentives for first-time entrepreneurs will help reduce startup challenges.

: Easier GST norms and financial incentives for first-time entrepreneurs will help reduce startup challenges. Increased Funding for Startups : Gen Z calls for more investment in initiatives like Startup India, which can fuel the growth of innovative companies.

: Gen Z calls for more investment in initiatives like Startup India, which can fuel the growth of innovative companies. Support for Digital Creators and Influencers: With the rise of digital entrepreneurship, clear tax policies and support for content creators are essential for Gen Z.

3. Digital and Financial Empowerment: Bridging the Gap with Technology

Gen Z, the first true digital natives, expects a budget that boosts digital infrastructure and financial access:

Affordable Internet and Digital Connectivity : Expanding 5G networks and offering affordable internet, especially in rural areas, is a major ask for greater digital inclusivity.

: Expanding 5G networks and offering affordable internet, especially in rural areas, is a major ask for greater digital inclusivity. Crypto Regulations and Investment Clarity : Gen Z wants clear rules on cryptocurrency taxation and investment to confidently engage with digital assets.

: Gen Z wants clear rules on cryptocurrency taxation and investment to confidently engage with digital assets. Better Access to Credit: Easier loans and credit options for students, freelancers, and young entrepreneurs will help Gen Z manage finances and grow their ventures.

4. Sustainability and Green Initiatives: A Vision for a Greener Future

With climate change a pressing issue, Gen Z wants the budget to focus on sustainable development and environmental responsibility:

EV and Sustainable Mobility Incentives : More subsidies for electric vehicles (EVs) and eco-friendly transportation options will support young professionals in making sustainable choices.

: More subsidies for electric vehicles (EVs) and eco-friendly transportation options will support young professionals in making sustainable choices. Green Job Creation : Gen Z is keen on policies that encourage green job creation and support for startups focused on sustainability.

: Gen Z is keen on policies that encourage green job creation and support for startups focused on sustainability. Investment in Renewable Energy: Increased funding for solar power projects and other renewable energy initiatives will help India shift toward a greener future.

5. Tax Relief and Financial Support: Easing the Financial Burden

Gen Z is seeking financial relief to boost their disposable income and savings:

Higher Basic Tax Exemption Limit : Gen Z calls for an increase in the income tax exemption limit, helping young professionals retain more of their earnings.

: Gen Z calls for an increase in the income tax exemption limit, helping young professionals retain more of their earnings. Education Loan Interest Subsidy : Lower interest rates and longer repayment terms for student loans would ease the financial burden of education.

: Lower interest rates and longer repayment terms for student loans would ease the financial burden of education. Tax Incentives for New Investors: Offering tax savings for first-time investors in the stock market and mutual funds will encourage Gen Z to build wealth early.

A Budget for the Future

Gen Z’s expectations for the Union Budget 2025 revolve around creating an environment that supports innovation, economic growth, and sustainability. By addressing their needs in employment, entrepreneurship, digital access, and green initiatives, the budget can help empower this generation to lead India’s future. Whether it’s through clearer regulations or enhanced financial support, Gen Z is ready for a budget that speaks to their aspirations and values.

ALSO READ: ‘Actual Businessmen Must Run The Finance Ministry’: Ashneer Grover Ahead Of The Union Budget 2025, WATCH