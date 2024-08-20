Tuesday, August 20, 2024

Gold and Silver Prices Rise on August 20, 2024: Here Are The Latest Rates In Top 4 Cities

As of August 20, 2024, the price of 24-carat gold in India is Rs 71,620 per 10 grams, translating to Rs 7,162 per gram. For 22-carat gold, the rate is Rs 65,652 per 10 grams. Over the past week, the price of 24-carat gold has increased by 0.93%, and over the last ten days, it has risen by 2.30%. Meanwhile, silver is priced at Rs 845.6 per 10 grams.

Gold Rates by City

Delhi: The price of 24-carat gold in Delhi is Rs 71,490 per 10 grams as of August 20. This is up from Rs 71,280 on August 19 and Rs 70,550 on August 13.

Mumbai: In Mumbai, gold is priced at Rs 71,620 per 10 grams today. This marks an increase from Rs 71,410 on August 19 and Rs 70,670 on August 13.

Kolkata: The gold rate in Kolkata is Rs 71,520 per 10 grams today. On August 19, it was Rs 71,310, and a week ago it was Rs 70,580.

Chennai: In Chennai, the gold rate stands at Rs 71,820 per 10 grams today, up from Rs 71,610 on August 19 and Rs 70,880 on August 13.

Silver Rates by City

Delhi: The silver rate in Delhi is Rs 84,420 per kilogram. This is an increase from Rs 83,320 on August 19 and Rs 81,140 on August 13.

Mumbai: In Mumbai, silver is priced at Rs 84,560 per kilogram today, compared to Rs 83,570 on August 19 and Rs 81,280 on August 13.

Kolkata: The silver rate in Kolkata is Rs 84,450 per kilogram today, up from Rs 83,350 on August 19 and Rs 81,670 on August 13.

Chennai: In Chennai, silver is priced at Rs 84,810 per kilogram. This is higher than Rs 83,710 on August 19 and Rs 81,520 on August 13.

MCX Futures

Gold Futures: The MCX futures contract for gold expiring in October 2024 is trading at Rs 71,598 per 10 grams, an increase of Rs 223.

Silver Futures: The MCX futures contract for silver expiring in September 2024 is trading at Rs 84,344 per kilogram, a rise of Rs 1,131.

These price fluctuations reflect the ongoing trends in the precious metals market.

