Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, October 12, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Government Releases Tax Devolution Of Nearly 1.8 lakh Crore To States

Ahead of the festive season, the centre on Thursday released tax devolution of nearly Rs 1.8 lakh crore to states.

HTML tutorial
Advertisement
Government Releases Tax Devolution Of Nearly 1.8 lakh Crore To States

The Centre has doubled the tax devolution to states in October to boost capital expenditure, releasing a total of Rs 1.78 trillion in tax devolution, including an advance installment of Rs 89,086.5 crore. This decision aims to support states during the upcoming festive season and enhance their capital spending as well as funding for development and welfare projects, according to a statement from the finance ministry.

 

Among the larger states, Uttar Pradesh received the highest allocation at Rs 31,962 crore, followed by Bihar at Rs 17,921 crore, Madhya Pradesh at Rs 13,987 crore, West Bengal at Rs 13,404 crore, and Maharashtra at Rs 11,255 crore.

 

For the financial year 2024-25, the government is expected to share approximately 32.5% of central taxes with states, which is below the 41% recommended by the 15th Finance Commission, as per the Union Budget Estimate for FY25. This lower share is partly due to cess and surcharges imposed by the Centre that are not included in the devolution to states. States have frequently expressed concerns about receiving less than the Finance Commission’s recommendations.

 

This is the second instance in the current financial year that the Centre has provided an advance monthly installment; the first was in June, when Rs 1.39 trillion was frontloaded to the states.

 

State capital expenditure is projected to have decreased by 17% year-on-year in the first four months of the current financial year, continuing a trend of reduced public sector capital spending.

 

Provisional estimates for FY24 indicate that states’ share of central taxes stands at around 32.6%. In absolute terms, while the provisional amount for FY24 was Rs 11.3 trillion, the Budget Estimate for FY25 shows an increase to Rs 12.5 trillion allocated for states.

 

MUST READ: Hyundai Motor India Set launch India’s biggest IPO: Here’s Everything You Need To Know

Filed under

capital expenditure FM Nirmala Sitharaman Tax Devolution
HTML tutorial
Advertisement

Also Read

Trump Calls for Death Penalty for Migrants in Violent Crimes During Fiery Rally

Trump Calls for Death Penalty for Migrants in Violent Crimes During Fiery Rally

PM Modi To Attend Nayab Singh Saini’s Sworn In Ceremony As Haryana CM on Oct 17

PM Modi To Attend Nayab Singh Saini’s Sworn In Ceremony As Haryana CM on Oct...

China’s Economic Stimulus, New Spending Initiatives

China’s Economic Stimulus, New Spending Initiatives

Registration Process For CIDCO Lottery 2024

Registration Process For CIDCO Lottery 2024

Rajnath Singh Inaugurates Border Infrastructure Projects

Rajnath Singh Inaugurates Border Infrastructure Projects

Entertainment

Vanvaas: Gadar 2 Director Anil Sharma Announces New Film On Dussehra

Vanvaas: Gadar 2 Director Anil Sharma Announces New Film On Dussehra

Actor And Stunt Double Toni Vaz Dies At 101

Actor And Stunt Double Toni Vaz Dies At 101

Re-Release Of Anime Film ‘Ramayana The Legend of Prince Rama’ Postponed

Re-Release Of Anime Film ‘Ramayana The Legend of Prince Rama’ Postponed

‘Jigra’ Box Office Report Day 1: Alia Bhatt’s Film Makes A Decent Impact

‘Jigra’ Box Office Report Day 1: Alia Bhatt’s Film Makes A Decent Impact

‘Vettaiyan’ Box Office Report Day 2: Rajinikanth’s Film Works Its Magic

‘Vettaiyan’ Box Office Report Day 2: Rajinikanth’s Film Works Its Magic

Advertisement

Lifestyle

How To Maintain Vacation Vibes After Returning Home

How To Maintain Vacation Vibes After Returning Home

Dussehra 2024: Significance Of Vijayadashami

Dussehra 2024: Significance Of Vijayadashami

Alcohol And Gut Health, What Research Says

Alcohol And Gut Health, What Research Says

The Risks Of Bringing Your Phone To The Bathroom

The Risks Of Bringing Your Phone To The Bathroom

How Meal Prep Can Save Time And Money In India

How Meal Prep Can Save Time And Money In India

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox