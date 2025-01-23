Home
Thursday, January 23, 2025
India Sees 31% Rise In Hiring In December, Led By Key Sectors: Report

AI jobs saw a 42% surge over two years, while healthcare positions grew by 44%. Cities like Coimbatore, Bengaluru, and Chennai led in hiring activity, with Tier-II and III cities emerging as key healthcare hubs. The overall trend showcases India’s dynamic and expanding workforce, with specialized skills like Python and AI/ML in high demand.

India’s hiring activity saw a 31% increase in December, driven by strong demand in the consumer electronics, manufacturing, and construction and engineering sectors, according to a report. The findings, from the foundit insights tracker (fit), show a 12% rise in hiring over the last six months, with December’s recruitment up 31% year-on-year.

The growth was notable across various sectors, with consumer electronics, manufacturing, and construction and engineering leading the charge with year-on-year increases of 60%, 57%, and 57%, respectively.

In the AI field, jobs surged by 42% over the past two years, reaching 253,000 positions. Key skills in demand included Python, AI/ML, data science, deep learning, SQL, and software development, along with expertise in AI frameworks such as TensorFlow and PyTorch.

The report highlights the resilience and adaptability of India’s job market, with AI emerging as a significant driver of economic transformation. AI hiring is expected to grow another 14% in 2025, marking a shift where AI is becoming a central element of India’s workforce.

Medical roles saw a 44% annual growth, driven by telemedicine, diagnostics, and specialized nursing, while HR and admin positions grew by 21% in the last quarter. In December, hiring increased across all 13 monitored cities, with Coimbatore leading with a 58% growth. Bengaluru and Chennai saw 41% and 37% increases, respectively.

Mumbai led in month-over-month growth with an 11% rise, while Delhi-NCR and Hyderabad experienced strong annual growth at 33% and 36%. Tier-II and III cities became key healthcare hiring hubs, making up 30% of new roles.

Cities like Bengaluru, Pune, and Delhi/NCR led AI hiring, contributing 26%, 17%, and 14%, respectively.

