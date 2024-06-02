Netflix’s NFLX Stock On The Rise As Accelerated Subscriber Growth Boosts Revenue Expansion

Netflix boasts a market capitalization of $279.077 billion, and in recent times Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) experienced a one-month return of 11.79%, with its shares gaining 61.72% in value over the past 52 weeks. As of May 30, 2024, Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) closed at $647.66 per share.

An investment advisory firm RiverPark Advisors, recently issued its investor letter for the first quarter of 2024 “RiverPark Large Growth Fund”. In its first-quarter 2024 investor letter, RiverPark Large Growth Fund provided insights on Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ). The report Mentions that the Netflix Inc (NASDAQ) emerged as a top contributor, buoyed by robust fourth-quarter earnings and optimistic 2024 guidance. The company exceeded expectations with a remarkable addition of 13.1 million subscribers, surpassing estimates of 8.9 million.

The acceleration in subscriber growth was attributed to measures such as cracking down on password sharing and introducing the lower-cost, ad-supported subscription offering, known as the Ad Tier. Although average revenue per user (ARPU) fell below projections, anticipated price hikes in key markets like the US, UK, and France indicate a potential increase in ARPU.

NFLX raised its 2024 operating margin guidance to 24%, surpassing the previous estimate of 22-23%, and anticipated 2024 free cash flow of $6 billion. With subscriber growth on the upswing, coupled with premium membership price adjustments and stabilized content investments, Netflix appears poised for low double-digit annual revenue growth over the coming years, while simultaneously improving its operating margin to over 25%. The company’s ability to stabilize content spending is expected to further enhance its scalability and bolster free cash flow.