Thursday, September 19, 2024
NTPC Hits All-Time High After NGEL Drafts papers  For Rs 10,000-Cr IPO

Shares of state-owned NTPC soared by as much as 4.34 percent, reaching a record high of Rs 431.85 per share

NTPC Hits All-Time High After NGEL Drafts papers  For Rs 10,000-Cr IPO

The surge in the NTPC share price came after the company filed Initial Public Offering (IPO) papers for NTPC Green Energy Limited (NGEL).

 

On Thursday, September 19, 2024, shares of state-owned NTPC soared by as much as 4.34 percent, reaching a record high of Rs 431.85 per share. Notably, NTPC emerged as the leading gainer on both the NSE and BSE. This rise in share price followed the company’s submission of Initial Public Offering (IPO) documents for its green energy subsidiary, NTPC Green Energy Limited.

(DETAILS AWAITED)

IPO NGEL NTPC NTPC Green Energy Limited.

United Nations AI Plan: UN Wants To Treat AI With Same Urgency As Climate Change

More Than 80 Dalit Houses Burnt Over Land Dispute In Bihar, Nawada

Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: BJP Launches Election Manifesto as Voting Date Approaches

Mohd Shafi Pandit, First Muslim IAS Officer from Kashmir, Passes Away

26-Year-Old Woman’s Death Sparks Outcry Over Work Culture At Ernst & Young (EY)

David Schwimmer Doesn’t Regret Rejecting This 1997 Blockbuster Film

Eva Mendes To Return To Acting? ‘Hitch’ Star Has This To Say

‘Stree 2’ Box Office Collection Day 35: Shraddha Kapoor’s Film Earns Nearly Rs 2 Crore On Fifth Wednesday

Music Composer Himesh Reshammiya’s Father Vipin Reshammiya Dies At 87

Florence Pugh: I Have Always Been Thinking About Starting A Family

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

Paris Is No Longer The World’s Top Romantic Destination! Check Out Who Took The First Spot

From Rat Race To Tranquility: Why Indians Are Embracing Slow Living

