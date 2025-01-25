What Are The Top 20 Expectations In The Budget 2025-26? Scheduled On February 1

With the Union Budget 2025-26 set to be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1 (Saturday), the real estate industry remains hopeful that it will cater to their demands and drive significant growth.

With the Union Budget 2025-26 set to be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1 (Saturday), the real estate industry remains hopeful that it will cater to their demands and drive significant growth. Contributing approximately 8% to India’s GDP, the sector has called on the government to prioritize key areas such as increased funding for the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), enhanced tax benefits for home loans, and a streamlined GST rate structure.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Here are the top 20 key expectations from the upcoming budget:

Taxation Reforms

Revise the 30% Tax Slab Threshold: Increase the threshold for the highest tax bracket from ₹15 lakh to ₹18 lakh, providing relief to the middle and upper-middle-income groups. Raise Tax-Free Income Limit: Enhance the tax-free income cap from ₹7.75 lakh to ₹10 lakh under the new tax regime, ensuring greater disposable income for individuals. Rationalization of House Property Loss Set-Off: Cap the set-off of house property losses against other income at ₹2 lakh per year, streamlining property-related taxation.

GST and Indirect Taxes

Simplified GST for Automobiles: Revamp the GST rate structure for automobiles and their components to boost the sector’s competitiveness. Encourage Electric Vehicles: Simplify refund processes for EV manufacturers and reduce GST on hybrid vehicles to encourage green mobility. Excise Duty Reduction on Fuel: Slash excise duties on fuel to reduce transportation costs and enhance disposable incomes.

Macroeconomic Focus

Reduce Fiscal Deficit: Aim to reduce the fiscal deficit from 4.8% to 4.4% of GDP, while lowering the debt-to-GDP ratio from its current 54.4%. Infrastructure Development: Increase budget allocation for roads and highways beyond the ₹2.78 lakh crore earmarked last year. Railway Investment Surge: Propose a 15-20% hike in capital expenditure for the railway sector to boost connectivity and modernization. Stable Defence Spending: Maintain defence expenditure at 1.9-2% of GDP to ensure national security without overshooting fiscal targets.

Healthcare and Innovation

Policy for Refurbished Medical Devices: Introduce a policy to streamline imports of refurbished medical devices, addressing affordability and access in the healthcare sector. Boost Digital Economy: Prioritize innovation and allocate funds to grow India’s digital economy, projected to reach $1 trillion by 2028. Support for Intellectual Property Rights: Enhance funding for faster patent processing and reduced fees to encourage innovation.

Education and Global Integration

Growth of GIFT City: Allow foreign educational institutions in Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City) to accept student fees in INR, promoting India as an education hub.

Green Initiatives

Support for National Green Hydrogen Mission: Allocate $2.5 billion for green hydrogen to support sustainable energy goals.

Space and Technology

Space Activities Act: Expedite the enactment of the much-anticipated Space Activities Act to regulate India’s burgeoning space sector. Production Linked Incentive (PLI) for Space Components: Introduce a PLI scheme for manufacturing space-grade components domestically. Tax Incentives for Space Sector: Consider tax holidays, accelerated depreciation, and a 15% concessional tax rate to boost the space economy.

Cybersecurity and Telecom

Strengthen Telecom Cybersecurity: Allocate funds to implement the newly announced Telecom Cyber Security Rules to safeguard digital infrastructure.

Agriculture and Start-Ups

Incentivize Agri-Tech Start-Ups: Provide support to agri-tech startups to improve access to technology and resources for small-holder farmers.

The Union Budget 2025-26 is expected to strike a balance between fiscal prudence and sectoral growth. With reforms spanning taxation, infrastructure, technology, and sustainability, this budget has the potential to lay the groundwork for India’s economic aspirations in the coming decade.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read: 10 Lakh Life Insurance To Auto Drivers, Rs 21,000 To Pregnant Woman, Free LPG Cylinders: BJP Manifesto for Delhi, All You Need To Know