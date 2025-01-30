Home
Thursday, January 30, 2025
Who is V A Nageswaran?

Dr. Venkatraman Anantha Nageswaran is the Chief Economic Advisor (CEA) of India, having taken over the role as the 18th CEA on January 28, 2022, following Krishnamurthy Subramanian’s tenure.

Dr. Venkatraman Anantha Nageswaran is the Chief Economic Advisor (CEA) of India, having taken over the role as the 18th CEA on January 28, 2022, following Krishnamurthy Subramanian’s tenure.

Before his appointment as CEA, Nageswaran was an author, educator, and consultant, specializing in financial markets and international economics. He has taught at various prestigious business schools and management institutes both in India and abroad.

Dr. Nageswaran served as the dean of IFMR Graduate School of Business (GSB) and a distinguished visiting professor of Economics at Krea University. From 2019 to 2021, he was also a part-time member of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister of India.

Education and Career

Dr. Nageswaran holds an MBA from the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Ahmedabad, and a doctoral degree from the University of Massachusetts in Amherst, where he conducted research on the empirical behavior of exchange rates.

Born in 1963, Nageswaran began his career at Union Bank of Switzerland and Credit Suisse, where he worked from 1994 to 2004. In 2006, he joined Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd in Singapore as the Head of Research (Asia). He later became the Chief Investment Officer in 2009 and worked as a consultant, writer, and educator starting in 2011.

Nageswaran has held academic positions at Singapore Management University and the Wealth Management Institute at Nanyang Technological University. He is also a co-founder and a board member of NPS International School in Singapore.

Dr. Nageswaran serves on the boards of various organizations, including TVS Supply Chains Pvt Ltd, TVS Sri Chakra, and Aparajitha Corporate Services.

He co-founded the Takshashila Institution, an independent research and education center for public policy, and helped launch the first impact investment fund for Aavishkaar Group in 2001.

Co-authored Books

Filed under

Economic Survey 2025 V A Nageswaran

